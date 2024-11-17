Marker Therapeutics Third Quarter 2024 Earnings: Beats Expectations

Marker Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRKR) Third Quarter 2024 Results

Key Financial Results

Revenue: US$1.93m (up by US$1.67m from 3Q 2023).

Net loss: US$2.31m (loss narrowed by 23% from 3Q 2023).

US$0.26 loss per share (improved from US$0.34 loss in 3Q 2023).

Marker Therapeutics Revenues and Earnings Beat Expectations

Revenue exceeded analyst estimates by 93%. Earnings per share (EPS) also surpassed analyst estimates by 33%.

Looking ahead, revenue is forecast to grow 71% p.a. on average during the next 3 years, compared to a 21% growth forecast for the Biotechs industry in the US.

The company's shares are down 26% from a week ago.

Risk Analysis

