What Mark Zuckerberg's 'masculine energy' talk could mean for Meta's future

Ahead of Donald Trump's second term, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg, seen here in September 2024, has been taking steps to put Facebook, Instagram and the parent company in the new administration's good graces. Experts believe the changes could negatively impact women and minority groups.

As inauguration draws nearer in the U.S., Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg has been positioning his company for the second Trump era.

Four years ago, in the aftermath of the Jan. 6 riots, Meta booted Donald Trump off its platform. Now, it's donating $1 million US to Trump's inauguration, and Zuckerberg says the tech sector needs more "masculine energy" alongside a revival of a corporate culture "that celebrates the aggression."

He made the comments on the The Joe Rogan Experience podcast amid massive structural and cultural changes at Facebook and Instagram's parent company, including the removal of third-party fact-checking and changing guidelines to allow slurs against some vulnerable groups.

His moves lend insight, media experts suggest, as to how the winds of political change could lead to more discord on social media — and limit diversity in the already largely homogenous tech sector.

Celebrating aggression

One of the main talking points of Zuckerberg's conversation was an idea that corporate workplaces have distanced themselves from a particular type of masculinity.

"Masculine energy is good, and obviously, society has plenty of that, but I think corporate culture was really trying to get away from it," Zuckerberg said during his nearly three-hour long conversation with Rogan.

"I think having a culture that celebrates the aggression a bit more has its own merits that are really positive," he added.

Bloomberg Best of the Year 2018: Mark Zuckerberg, chief executive officer and founder of Facebook Inc., listens during a House Energy and Commerce Committee hearing in Washington, D.C., U.S., on Wednesday, April 11, 2018.

Zuckerberg appears before a House Energy and Commerce Committee hearing in Washington, D.C., on April 11, 2018. (Andrew Harrer/Bloomberg)

That language is significant, according to Robert Lawson, an associate professor in sociolinguistics at Birmingham City University in the United Kingdom who studies the intersection between language and masculinity in both online and offline settings.

He said it was surprising that Zuckerberg called for more masculinity, given that the tech in particular is already a male-dominated field.

As of June 2022, only 37.1 per cent of all global Meta Platforms employees were women. Women made up just 25.8 percent of tech roles and 36.7 percent of leadership roles, according to data from Statista.

Lawson called this kind of rhetoric "aggrieved entitlement" from men who, for a long time have been the centre of society, and with the rise of diversity and inclusion efforts, may no longer feel like that.

"And they're pissed off," he added.

Lawson said the sentiment is becoming more mainstream in the U.S. because of the "sort of masculine identity" Trump represents.

