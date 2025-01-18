Mark Zuckerberg Grovels for Dissing Sheryl Sandberg to Trump Aide

Getty Images

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg hit back amid reports that he blamed former COO Sheryl Sandberg for the company’s “culture” issues during a meeting with President-elect Donald Trump.

Zuckerberg, who seemed to cement his MAGA turn with a rollback of Meta’s content regulation policy, is reported to have thrown Sandberg under the bus over the company’s “inclusivity initiative,” reported the New York Post.

In an effort to counter the reports, Zuckerberg took some time to lay praise on Sandberg in a Friday post on Threads.

“Sheryl did amazing work at Meta and will forever be a legend in the industry. She built one of the greatest businesses of all time and taught me much of what I know,” said Zuckerberg, responding to an Threads user who shared that an article about Sandberg raising him “like a parent” did not “age well.”

Zuckerberg called claims that he blamed Sandberg “bogus.”

He wrote, “I answered a question about where the phrase ‘bring your whole self to work’ came from, and now there’s a whole bogus narrative saying I blamed Sheryl for a bunch of stuff that I never did and never will :shrug:”

Sandberg responded under his post with a “thank you, @zuck.”

She added, “I will always be grateful for the many years we spent building a great business together — and for your friendship that got me through some of the hardest times of my life and continues to this day.”

Sandberg stepped down from her COO role in 2022, followed by an exit from the Meta board in 2024, reported The Guardian.