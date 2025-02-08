A-Mark Precious Metals Second Quarter 2025 Earnings: Revenues Beat Expectations, EPS Lags

A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK) Second Quarter 2025 Results

Key Financial Results

Revenue: US$2.74b (up 32% from 2Q 2024).

Net income: US$6.56m (down 52% from 2Q 2024).

Profit margin: 0.2% (down from 0.7% in 2Q 2024).

EPS: US$0.28 (down from US$0.60 in 2Q 2024).

NasdaqGS:AMRK Earnings and Revenue Growth February 8th 2025

All figures shown in the chart above are for the trailing 12 month (TTM) period

A-Mark Precious Metals Revenues Beat Expectations, EPS Falls Short

Revenue exceeded analyst estimates by 20%. Earnings per share (EPS) missed analyst estimates by 50%.

Looking ahead, revenue is forecast to grow 4.5% p.a. on average during the next 3 years, compared to a 3.4% growth forecast for the Retail Distributors industry in the US.

Performance of the American Retail Distributors industry.

The company's shares are up 1.5% from a week ago.

Risk Analysis

You should always think about risks. Case in point, we've spotted 4 warning signs for A-Mark Precious Metals you should be aware of, and 1 of them can't be ignored.

