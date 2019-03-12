Mark Cuban's advice: Alexa and Google Home are the best places to start a new business

Billionaire investor Mark Cuban sees a huge opportunity in writing skills for Amazon's Alexa or Google Home.

"If I we're going to start a business today, I'd build it around Alexa and Google Home," Cuban told Recode's Peter Kafka at Vox Media's The Deep End at South by Southwest 2019. "Alexa skills and scripting Alexa skills is really, really easy. But everybody thinks it's really, really hard. And so that disconnect is a great opportunity."

Skills for Alexa-enabled devices or Google Homes cover everything from interactive games to purchasing transactions. Though a nascent business at this point, skills are the primary means to monetize a smart speaker beyond the point of sale.

Cuban said a job scripting skills for the smart speakers could garner anywhere from $25 to $40 an hour.

"They're dying for help. It's like the early days," he said.

