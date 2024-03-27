Mark Carney meets Xi as China woos the West

President Xi Jinping (centre) met US business leaders in Beijing on Wednesday. Mark Carney is second-left, bottom row

Xi Jinping met with former Bank of England governor Mark Carney on Wednesday as part of a charm offensive with Western executives.

The Chinese president held talks with North American business leaders in an effort to improve trade ties and attract foreign investment following a marked slowdown in the world’s second-largest economy.

Around 20 chief executives were present at the meeting, including Stephen Schwarzman, boss of private equity firm Blackstone, and Cristiano Amon, the boss of chip manufacturer Qualcomm.

Mr Carney, who is now chair of Bloomberg and asset manager Brookfield, also attended, according to a photo released by state media.

The executives were forced to tear up their schedules after receiving a last-minute invite to meet what was billed as a “top Chinese leader”.

China is seeking to bolster confidence in its economy and strengthen ties with the US following years of escalating tensions.

Beijing filed a complaint to the World Trade Organisation on Tuesday over US subsidies for electric vehicles.

Conservative MPs have also called for a tougher approach towards China after the US and UK exposed a hacking plot that targeted White House staff, as well as British politicians and the Electoral Commission.

Tensions between China and the West have led to foreign investment in the country slowing to its lowest level in three decades.

The sharp drop-off underscores the damage of Beijing’s zero-Covid policies and the country’s ongoing property slump.

The combined impact has slowed Chinese growth to its lowest level in decades, although Beijing is still targeting economic expansion of 5pc this year.

After unveiling the target earlier this month, Chinese Premier Li Qiang warned that “the foundation for China’s sustained economic recovery and growth is not solid enough” and the economy faced “many lingering risks and hidden dangers”.

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) expects annual growth in China to fall to 3.4pc by 2028.

Mr Xi’s meeting with North American leaders follows the China Development Forum, which attracted more than 80 global chief executives, including Apple boss Tim Cook.

Mr Cook announced plans to increase Apple’s investment in China, where iPhone sales have lost ground to local Huawei models.