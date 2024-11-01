MarineMax Inc (HZO) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Highlights: Navigating Challenges with Strategic Growth

Guidance for Fiscal 2025: Adjusted EBITDA expected in the range of $150 million to $180 million; adjusted net income expected in the range of $1.80 to $2.80 per diluted share.

Release Date: October 31, 2024

MarineMax Inc ( NYSE:HZO ) has a strong financial position with over $224 million in cash and cash equivalents and a debt-to-EBITDA ratio of about one times.

The company continues to expand its portfolio with strategic acquisitions, such as the rights to the Aviara brand and the appointment of a new CEO for IGY.

The company maintained a strong gross margin of 34% in the fourth quarter, highlighting the performance of higher-margin businesses.

The impact of hurricanes on the West Coast of Florida and the Southeast is expected to affect business in these important markets, with potential negative comps in the December quarter.

The company faces elevated inventory levels, which could pressure margins as they work to align with market trends.

The closure of boat and yacht insurance markets due to the hurricanes affected revenue, which was down to approximately $563 million in the fourth quarter.

Hurricanes Helene and Milton significantly impacted MarineMax Inc ( NYSE:HZO )'s operations, particularly in Florida, leading to a 5% decline in same-store sales in the fourth quarter.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Can you quantify the impact of Hurricane Helene on the fourth quarter from a same-store sales and bottom-line perspective, and how do you expect the hurricanes to affect fiscal 2025? A: Mike McLamb, CFO, explained that the expected impact on same-store sales was about $30 million in the fourth quarter. The full-year impact is hard to predict, but the guidance range considers some recovery of sales. The West Coast of Florida, a significant market, was heavily impacted, representing about 25% of their business. The December quarter is expected to be challenging due to these disruptions.

Q: How have borrowing rates for customers progressed over the year, especially recently? A: Retail financing rates, generally priced off the 10-year, are down year-over-year by about 100 basis points. Despite recent increases in the 10-year rate, banks have maintained or slightly lowered their rates for boat shows, indicating some benefit from lower rates.

Q: What are you seeing in terms of retail inventory levels, and how do you expect this to trend? A: Brett McGill, CEO, noted that inventories remain elevated due to a softer summer selling season. Manufacturers are adjusting to help dealers align inventory levels. They anticipate inventories will normalize as they approach the spring selling season.

Q: How do you expect promotional activity to affect margins, and what is your strategy in response? A: Brett McGill expects high promotional activity due to inventory levels, which could pressure margins. MarineMax's diverse business model allows flexibility, and they aim to distance themselves from heavy discounting by focusing on higher-end products and new models.

Q: What is your outlook for the service side of the business, and how does it fit into your long-term strategy? A: Brett McGill emphasized that their strategic diversification into related businesses positions them well even if boat sales remain flat. The service side, including marina operations and superyacht services, offers growth opportunities and resilience against industry downturns.

