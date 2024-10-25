Marine Products Corp (MPX) Q3 2024 Earnings Call Highlights: Navigating Challenges with ...

Revenue: $49.9 million, down 36% compared to the third quarter of 2023.

Gross Profit: $9.2 million.

Gross Margin: 18.4%, down 630 basis points from the previous year.

SG&A Expenses: $5.6 million, down 36% from the previous year.

SG&A as a Percentage of Sales: 11.3%, consistent with last year's third quarter.

Diluted EPS: $0.1, down from $0.3 last year.

EBITDA: $4.3 million, down from $13 million last year.

Operating Cash Flow: $24.9 million year-to-date.

Free Cash Flow: $21.3 million year-to-date.

CapEx: $3.6 million in the third quarter, with a full-year expectation of approximately $5 million.

Cash on Balance Sheet: Over $53 million at the end of the third quarter.

Release Date: October 24, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Positive Points

Marine Products Corp (NYSE:MPX) has taken decisive measures to manage costs and production, including manufacturing headcount reductions and scaled-back production, to align with current demand.

The company has extended promotional programs and enhanced third-party floorplan financing to support dealers and incentivize consumers.

Marine Products Corp (NYSE:MPX) celebrated Chaparral's 60th anniversary and unveiled new models, colors, features, and options, receiving positive feedback from dealers.

Despite a challenging market, the company has maintained a strong cash position, ending the third quarter with over $53 million in cash on the balance sheet.

The company has returned significant cash to investors through regular and special dividends, demonstrating a commitment to shareholder value.

Negative Points

Sales for the third quarter of 2024 were down 36% compared to the same period in 2023, driven by a 40% decrease in the number of boats sold.

Gross profit decreased significantly, with a gross margin of 18.4%, down 630 basis points from the previous year.

The company is experiencing under absorption of fixed costs, impacting profitability despite efforts to control labor expenses.

Dealer caution regarding new orders persists, reflecting ongoing weak consumer demand in the marine industry.

The company faces challenges with order payout patterns and has seen some minor ordering delays due to recent hurricanes.

Q & A Highlights

Q: How did retail performance trend throughout the quarter, and do you think the recent improvements mark the bottom of the downturn? A: Ben M Palmer, President and CEO, noted that while there were positive signs such as a 13% decline in field inventory, it's difficult to pinpoint specific models driving this. The team has effectively managed production levels, but it's too early to declare a bottom in the downturn.

