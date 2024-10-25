Marine Products Corp (MPX) Q3 2024 Earnings Call Highlights: Navigating Challenges with ...

In This Article:
Revenue: $49.9 million, down 36% compared to the third quarter of 2023.
Gross Profit: $9.2 million.
Gross Margin: 18.4%, down 630 basis points from the previous year.
SG&A Expenses: $5.6 million, down 36% from the previous year.
SG&A as a Percentage of Sales: 11.3%, consistent with last year's third quarter.
Diluted EPS: $0.1, down from $0.3 last year.
EBITDA: $4.3 million, down from $13 million last year.
Operating Cash Flow: $24.9 million year-to-date.
Free Cash Flow: $21.3 million year-to-date.
CapEx: $3.6 million in the third quarter, with a full-year expectation of approximately $5 million.
Cash on Balance Sheet: Over $53 million at the end of the third quarter.
Release Date: October 24, 2024
Positive Points
Marine Products Corp (NYSE:MPX) has taken decisive measures to manage costs and production, including manufacturing headcount reductions and scaled-back production, to align with current demand.
The company has extended promotional programs and enhanced third-party floorplan financing to support dealers and incentivize consumers.
Marine Products Corp (NYSE:MPX) celebrated Chaparral's 60th anniversary and unveiled new models, colors, features, and options, receiving positive feedback from dealers.
Despite a challenging market, the company has maintained a strong cash position, ending the third quarter with over $53 million in cash on the balance sheet.
The company has returned significant cash to investors through regular and special dividends, demonstrating a commitment to shareholder value.
Negative Points
Sales for the third quarter of 2024 were down 36% compared to the same period in 2023, driven by a 40% decrease in the number of boats sold.
Gross profit decreased significantly, with a gross margin of 18.4%, down 630 basis points from the previous year.
The company is experiencing under absorption of fixed costs, impacting profitability despite efforts to control labor expenses.
Dealer caution regarding new orders persists, reflecting ongoing weak consumer demand in the marine industry.
The company faces challenges with order payout patterns and has seen some minor ordering delays due to recent hurricanes.
Q & A Highlights
Q: How did retail performance trend throughout the quarter, and do you think the recent improvements mark the bottom of the downturn? A: Ben M Palmer, President and CEO, noted that while there were positive signs such as a 13% decline in field inventory, it's difficult to pinpoint specific models driving this. The team has effectively managed production levels, but it's too early to declare a bottom in the downturn.
Q: Are dealer inventory levels at a reasonable point, and what is their appetite for new model year 25 units? A: Ben M Palmer stated that while they would prefer lower inventory levels, they are comfortable with the current situation. Dealers are stepping up to take on model year 25 units, preparing for potential demand in the spring.
Q: What is your approach to promotions in the current retail environment, especially with some OEMs offering significant rebates? A: Ben M Palmer explained that their promotional programs are closer to traditional levels. They are not aggressively increasing incentives, as they believe their current inventory levels do not necessitate such measures.
Q: Can you comment on the current M&A market within the marine industry, especially in light of a competitor exiting the market? A: Michael Schmit, CFO, mentioned that they are seeing some deals in the market and are encouraged by potential opportunities for growth through M&A, given their strong balance sheet.
Q: How do you view the impact of interest rate cuts on retail demand, and what are your forecasts for rate cuts in 2025? A: Ben M Palmer indicated that while interest rate cuts are positive, they are not setting production levels based on rate forecasts. They are monitoring demand and believe additional cuts could be beneficial, but they are not predicting specific outcomes.
