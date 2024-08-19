Marco Polo Marine Ltd.'s (SGX:5LY) top owners are individual investors with 40% stake, while 20% is held by insiders

Key Insights

The considerable ownership by individual investors in Marco Polo Marine indicates that they collectively have a greater say in management and business strategy

A total of 6 investors have a majority stake in the company with 54% ownership

Insiders own 20% of Marco Polo Marine

If you want to know who really controls Marco Polo Marine Ltd. (SGX:5LY), then you'll have to look at the makeup of its share registry. The group holding the most number of shares in the company, around 40% to be precise, is individual investors. That is, the group stands to benefit the most if the stock rises (or lose the most if there is a downturn).

Meanwhile, individual insiders make up 20% of the company’s shareholders. Institutions will often hold stock in bigger companies, and we expect to see insiders owning a noticeable percentage of the smaller ones.

Let's delve deeper into each type of owner of Marco Polo Marine, beginning with the chart below.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Marco Polo Marine?

Institutions typically measure themselves against a benchmark when reporting to their own investors, so they often become more enthusiastic about a stock once it's included in a major index. We would expect most companies to have some institutions on the register, especially if they are growing.

We can see that Marco Polo Marine does have institutional investors; and they hold a good portion of the company's stock. This suggests some credibility amongst professional investors. But we can't rely on that fact alone since institutions make bad investments sometimes, just like everyone does. If multiple institutions change their view on a stock at the same time, you could see the share price drop fast. It's therefore worth looking at Marco Polo Marine's earnings history below. Of course, the future is what really matters.

We note that hedge funds don't have a meaningful investment in Marco Polo Marine. The company's largest shareholder is Apricot Capital Pte. Ltd., with ownership of 16%. For context, the second largest shareholder holds about 13% of the shares outstanding, followed by an ownership of 8.1% by the third-largest shareholder. Yih Peir Hing, who is the third-largest shareholder, also happens to hold the title of Member of the Board of Directors. Furthermore, CEO Yun Lee is the owner of 4.6% of the company's shares.

We did some more digging and found that 6 of the top shareholders account for roughly 54% of the register, implying that along with larger shareholders, there are a few smaller shareholders, thereby balancing out each others interests somewhat.

While it makes sense to study institutional ownership data for a company, it also makes sense to study analyst sentiments to know which way the wind is blowing. There are a reasonable number of analysts covering the stock, so it might be useful to find out their aggregate view on the future.

Insider Ownership Of Marco Polo Marine

The definition of an insider can differ slightly between different countries, but members of the board of directors always count. Company management run the business, but the CEO will answer to the board, even if he or she is a member of it.

Insider ownership is positive when it signals leadership are thinking like the true owners of the company. However, high insider ownership can also give immense power to a small group within the company. This can be negative in some circumstances.

It seems insiders own a significant proportion of Marco Polo Marine Ltd.. Insiders own S$40m worth of shares in the S$199m company. This may suggest that the founders still own a lot of shares. You can click here to see if they have been buying or selling.

General Public Ownership

The general public-- including retail investors -- own 40% stake in the company, and hence can't easily be ignored. While this group can't necessarily call the shots, it can certainly have a real influence on how the company is run.

Private Company Ownership

We can see that Private Companies own 14%, of the shares on issue. It's hard to draw any conclusions from this fact alone, so its worth looking into who owns those private companies. Sometimes insiders or other related parties have an interest in shares in a public company through a separate private company.

Public Company Ownership

We can see that public companies hold 8.1% of the Marco Polo Marine shares on issue. It's hard to say for sure but this suggests they have entwined business interests. This might be a strategic stake, so it's worth watching this space for changes in ownership.

Next Steps:

I find it very interesting to look at who exactly owns a company. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Consider risks, for instance. Every company has them, and we've spotted 1 warning sign for Marco Polo Marine you should know about.

But ultimately it is the future, not the past, that will determine how well the owners of this business will do. Therefore we think it advisable to take a look at this free report showing whether analysts are predicting a brighter future.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

