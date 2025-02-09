Marchex (MCHX): AI-Driven Call Intelligence Reshaping Home Services

We recently published a list of 10 AI News Updates You Should Not Miss. In this article, we are going to take a look at where Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX) stands against other AI news updates you should not miss.

Europe is putting itself on the artificial map with France and the United Arab Emirates having agreed to a framework accord for a 1 gigawatt data center dedicated to artificial intelligence. The French presidency said in a statement that the center will be the core of a new AI “campus” and will have up to 1 gigawatt of capacity, “which represents investments of 30 to 50 billion euros”.

The move is said to be a part of a larger AI agreement signed between French President Emmanuel Macron and his UAE counterpart Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan in Paris. President Emmanuel Macron hosted his Emirati counterpart on Thursday.

“The two leaders expressed their desire to create a strategic partnership in the field of AI and committed to exploring collaborations on projects and investments supporting the development of the AI ​​value chain”.

According to the leaders, the investments would go into both French and Emirati AI and would include buying advanced chips, building data centers, talent development, and establishing virtual data embassies to secure AI and cloud systems in both countries.

France is also going to be hosting the Artificial Intelligence (AI) Action Summit at the Grand Palais on February 10-11, 2025. The country has deemed the summit a “wake-up call” for Europe in the global race for AI.

“The summit comes at exactly the right time for this wake-up call for France and Europe, and to show we are in position” to take advantage of the technology, an official in Macron’s office told reporters.

Attendees at the summit will include Sam Altman, head of OpenAI, Google CEO Sundar Pichai, and Nobel Prize winner Demis Hassabis, who leads the company’s DeepMind AI research unit, amongst many other industry leaders, government officials, and similar figures from around the world.

