Marc Cuban reveals the ‘worst part’ about being super rich — says greedy people target ‘deep pockets’ for personal gain

It’s easy to assume that money solves all problems, but billionaire Mark Cuban pointed out that it often creates new ones.

In a recent interview with Theo Von, the serial entrepreneur said his $5.7 billion fortune has created unexpected issues, including attracting the attention of predatory plaintiffs.

“The side effect is that people sue you because you’re the deep pockets,” he said. “I’ve been sued five times my whole life. Four of them were because someone was just trying to get money.”

Here are a few more unexpected downsides of being wealthy.

Setting financial boundaries

One of the side effects of accumulating immense wealth is that some of your friends and family might see you as an ATM. If you’re perceived as having more money than you need, some might see that as an opportunity to rely on you for financial support.

Setting clear boundaries can preserve your relationship as well as your wealth.

“Decide if you can afford to give them the money and if you can’t, you may not really be in a position to help,” Aja Evans, a board-certified financial therapist, [told CNBC Make It] (https://www.cnbc.com/2024/11/10/how-to-say-no-when-family-and-friends-ask-to-borrow-money.html). “You cannot potentially sink your own ship to bail out someone else.”

Loss of privacy

The loss of privacy is another potential downside of accumulating wealth. Individuals or families with more than $1 million in assets are at higher risk of data theft and identity theft, according to Amber Buening, director of cybersecurity outreach at Huntington Bank.

The rise of social media accounts that track and expose the whereabouts of celebrities such as Elon Musk, Taylor Swift and Mark Zuckerberg is another sign that more wealth probably results in less privacy.

This loss of privacy impacts regular people as well. The Federal Trade Commission recommends everyone reach out to data broker platforms and opt out of their data sales of your private information. The agency also suggests paying professionals to scrub sensitive information off the digital platforms. Services like DeleteMe, for example, could help you take sensitive personal information such as your home address, age and phone number off the internet.

