Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) Passed Our Checks, And It's About To Pay A US$0.825 Dividend

It looks like Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) is about to go ex-dividend in the next four days. The ex-dividend date is one business day before a company's record date, which is the date on which the company determines which shareholders are entitled to receive a dividend. The ex-dividend date is important as the process of settlement involves two full business days. So if you miss that date, you would not show up on the company's books on the record date. Meaning, you will need to purchase Marathon Petroleum's shares before the 15th of May to receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 10th of June.

The company's next dividend payment will be US$0.825 per share. Last year, in total, the company distributed US$3.30 to shareholders. Based on the last year's worth of payments, Marathon Petroleum has a trailing yield of 1.8% on the current stock price of US$182.93. We love seeing companies pay a dividend, but it's also important to be sure that laying the golden eggs isn't going to kill our golden goose! That's why we should always check whether the dividend payments appear sustainable, and if the company is growing.

Dividends are typically paid from company earnings. If a company pays more in dividends than it earned in profit, then the dividend could be unsustainable. Marathon Petroleum has a low and conservative payout ratio of just 16% of its income after tax. That said, even highly profitable companies sometimes might not generate enough cash to pay the dividend, which is why we should always check if the dividend is covered by cash flow. What's good is that dividends were well covered by free cash flow, with the company paying out 13% of its cash flow last year.

It's encouraging to see that the dividend is covered by both profit and cash flow. This generally suggests the dividend is sustainable, as long as earnings don't drop precipitously.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Companies with consistently growing earnings per share generally make the best dividend stocks, as they usually find it easier to grow dividends per share. If earnings fall far enough, the company could be forced to cut its dividend. That's why it's comforting to see Marathon Petroleum's earnings have been skyrocketing, up 41% per annum for the past five years. Marathon Petroleum looks like a real growth company, with earnings per share growing at a cracking pace and the company reinvesting most of its profits in the business.

Another key way to measure a company's dividend prospects is by measuring its historical rate of dividend growth. In the last 10 years, Marathon Petroleum has lifted its dividend by approximately 15% a year on average. Both per-share earnings and dividends have both been growing rapidly in recent times, which is great to see.

The Bottom Line

Should investors buy Marathon Petroleum for the upcoming dividend? We love that Marathon Petroleum is growing earnings per share while simultaneously paying out a low percentage of both its earnings and cash flow. These characteristics suggest the company is reinvesting in growing its business, while the conservative payout ratio also implies a reduced risk of the dividend being cut in the future. Marathon Petroleum looks solid on this analysis overall, and we'd definitely consider investigating it more closely.

In light of that, while Marathon Petroleum has an appealing dividend, it's worth knowing the risks involved with this stock. For example, Marathon Petroleum has 4 warning signs (and 1 which is potentially serious) we think you should know about.

