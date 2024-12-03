Here’s Mar Vista Strategic Growth Strategy’s Investment Thesis for Stryker Corporation (SYK)

Mar Vista Investment Partners, LLC, an investment management company, released the “Strategic Growth Strategy” third quarter 2024 investor letter. A copy of the letter can be downloaded here. The U.S. stock market had another successful time in the third quarter of 2024, with the S&P 500® Index growing for the fourth consecutive quarter, which hasn’t happened since Q4 2021. This year’s first three quarters have seen the best performance for the S&P 500® Index since 1997. However, it was still slightly below the remarkable start of 2023. In the third quarter, the strategy returned +5.49% net-of-fees compared to +3.19% and +5.89% returns for the Russell 1000 Growth Index and the S&P 500 Index. With interest rates that are not exceptionally high by historical standards, the market seems to be starting an easing cycle, which could encourage additional increases. Kindly check the top 5 stocks of the strategy to know its best picks in 2024.

Mar Vista Strategic Growth Strategy highlighted stocks like Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) in the Q3 2024 investor letter. Headquartered in Portage, Michigan, Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) is a medical technology company. On December 2, 2024, Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) stock closed at $389.63 per share. One-month return of Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) was 5.35%, and its shares gained 34.12% of their value over the last 52 weeks. Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) has a market capitalization of $148.533 billion.

Mar Vista Strategic Growth Strategy stated the following regarding Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) in its Q3 2024 investor letter:

"Our investment thesis for Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) focuses on its durable economic moat in orthopedics, innovation across its product platform, operating margin expansion, and shareholder value-accretive acquisition strategy. We believe intrinsic value can compound 11-13% over our five-year time horizon, which should approximate the stock’s appreciation during that period.

A medical team wearing surgical masks and gloves carrying out a hip or knee joint replacement surgery with the help of surgical navigation systems.