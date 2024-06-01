Maplebear Inc (CART) CEO Fidji Simo Sells 6,000 Shares

On May 29, 2024, Fidji Simo, President and Chief Executive Officer of Maplebear Inc (NASDAQ:CART), sold 6,000 shares of the company. The transaction was reported in a recent SEC Filing. Following this sale, the insider now owns 1,995,167 shares of Maplebear Inc.

Maplebear Inc operates as an online grocery delivery service, providing customers with direct delivery of groceries and other consumer products. The company has been expanding its services to include immediate delivery options, catering to the growing demand for fast and convenient shopping solutions.

The shares were sold at a price of $31.82 each, valuing the transaction at approximately $190,920. This sale is part of a series of transactions by the insider over the past year, where Fidji Simo has sold a total of 147,500 shares.

The market cap of Maplebear Inc is currently $8.07 billion. The company's stock valuation metrics, such as the price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, are key indicators for investors assessing the company's stock value.

The insider transaction history for Maplebear Inc shows a balance of insider activities over the past year, with 15 insider buys and 16 insider sells. This activity can provide insights into the sentiment of company insiders regarding the stock's future.

For more detailed valuation, investors might consider the GF Value of the stock to determine its fair value based on historical trading prices, financials, and analysts' projections.

This recent sale by Fidji Simo follows a trend observed in the insider's trading behavior, suggesting a strategic reduction in personal holdings while still maintaining a significant stake in the company.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

