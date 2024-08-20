When Will Manz AG (ETR:M5Z) Turn A Profit?

With the business potentially at an important milestone, we thought we'd take a closer look at Manz AG's (ETR:M5Z) future prospects. Manz AG, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a high-tech mechanical engineering company that provides production equipment in Germany, rest of Europe, the United States, Taiwan, China, rest of Asia, and internationally. The €45m market-cap company posted a loss in its most recent financial year of €2.4m and a latest trailing-twelve-month loss of €20m leading to an even wider gap between loss and breakeven. As path to profitability is the topic on Manz's investors mind, we've decided to gauge market sentiment. In this article, we will touch on the expectations for the company's growth and when analysts expect it to become profitable.

Manz is bordering on breakeven, according to the 3 German Semiconductor analysts. They expect the company to post a final loss in 2024, before turning a profit of €1.3m in 2025. So, the company is predicted to breakeven just over a year from now. In order to meet this breakeven date, we calculated the rate at which the company must grow year-on-year. It turns out an average annual growth rate of 105% is expected, which is extremely buoyant. If this rate turns out to be too aggressive, the company may become profitable much later than analysts predict.

Underlying developments driving Manz's growth isn’t the focus of this broad overview, but, take into account that typically a high growth rate is not out of the ordinary, particularly when a company is in a period of investment.

Before we wrap up, there’s one issue worth mentioning. Manz currently has a relatively high level of debt. Typically, debt shouldn’t exceed 40% of your equity, which in Manz's case is 72%. A higher level of debt requires more stringent capital management which increases the risk around investing in the loss-making company.

