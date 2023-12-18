Many Still Looking Away From Credit Clear Limited (ASX:CCR)

With a median price-to-sales (or "P/S") ratio of close to 2.5x in the Software industry in Australia, you could be forgiven for feeling indifferent about Credit Clear Limited's (ASX:CCR) P/S ratio of 2.1x. However, investors might be overlooking a clear opportunity or potential setback if there is no rational basis for the P/S.

See our latest analysis for Credit Clear

ASX:CCR Price to Sales Ratio vs Industry December 18th 2023

How Credit Clear Has Been Performing

With revenue growth that's exceedingly strong of late, Credit Clear has been doing very well. Perhaps the market is expecting future revenue performance to taper off, which has kept the P/S from rising. Those who are bullish on Credit Clear will be hoping that this isn't the case, so that they can pick up the stock at a lower valuation.

We don't have analyst forecasts, but you can see how recent trends are setting up the company for the future by checking out our free report on Credit Clear's earnings, revenue and cash flow.

What Are Revenue Growth Metrics Telling Us About The P/S?

In order to justify its P/S ratio, Credit Clear would need to produce growth that's similar to the industry.

If we review the last year of revenue growth, the company posted a terrific increase of 68%. This great performance means it was also able to deliver immense revenue growth over the last three years. Accordingly, shareholders would have been over the moon with those medium-term rates of revenue growth.

This is in contrast to the rest of the industry, which is expected to grow by 23% over the next year, materially lower than the company's recent medium-term annualised growth rates.

With this information, we find it interesting that Credit Clear is trading at a fairly similar P/S compared to the industry. Apparently some shareholders believe the recent performance is at its limits and have been accepting lower selling prices.

What We Can Learn From Credit Clear's P/S?

Typically, we'd caution against reading too much into price-to-sales ratios when settling on investment decisions, though it can reveal plenty about what other market participants think about the company.

Story continues

We didn't quite envision Credit Clear's P/S sitting in line with the wider industry, considering the revenue growth over the last three-year is higher than the current industry outlook. There could be some unobserved threats to revenue preventing the P/S ratio from matching this positive performance. It appears some are indeed anticipating revenue instability, because the persistence of these recent medium-term conditions would normally provide a boost to the share price.

Plus, you should also learn about these 3 warning signs we've spotted with Credit Clear (including 1 which shouldn't be ignored).

It's important to make sure you look for a great company, not just the first idea you come across. So if growing profitability aligns with your idea of a great company, take a peek at this free list of interesting companies with strong recent earnings growth (and a low P/E).

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.