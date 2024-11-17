This Manx Financial Group Insider Increased Their Holding By 228% Last Year

Looking at Manx Financial Group PLC's (LON:MFX ) insider transactions over the last year, we can see that insiders were net buyers. That is, there were more number of shares purchased by insiders than there were sold.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

Manx Financial Group Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Notably, that recent purchase by Douglas Grant is the biggest insider purchase of Manx Financial Group shares that we've seen in the last year. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at above the current price of UK£0.14. It's very possible they regret the purchase, but it's more likely they are bullish about the company. In our view, the price an insider pays for shares is very important. As a general rule, we feel more positive about a stock when an insider has bought shares at above current prices, because that suggests they viewed the stock as good value, even at a higher price. Douglas Grant was the only individual insider to buy during the last year.

You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

AIM:MFX Insider Trading Volume November 17th 2024

Insider Ownership

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Manx Financial Group insiders own about UK£6.1m worth of shares. That equates to 35% of the company. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Manx Financial Group Insiders?

It is good to see the recent insider purchase. And the longer term insider transactions also give us confidence. When combined with notable insider ownership, these factors suggest Manx Financial Group insiders are well aligned, and that they may think the share price is too low. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Manx Financial Group. To assist with this, we've discovered 3 warning signs that you should run your eye over to get a better picture of Manx Financial Group.

