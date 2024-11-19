Manulife promotes Asia insurance head Witherington to group CEO in nod to region's growth

Manulife Financial has promoted its Asia head as group CEO from next year, as Canada's largest insurer acknowledged the region's outsize contribution to its global revenue.

Phil Witherington, the Asia CEO of Manulife, will take over as group CEO of the Toronto-based insurer from May 8 next year, according to a statement on Tuesday. He will replace Roy Gori, who will retire and serve as an adviser through August 31, it added.

Manulife's board was unanimous in its support for Witherington's promotion, chairman Don Lindsay said. Witherington has consistently demonstrated the ability to navigate complexity, deliver on commitments and drive change and highly engaged teams through his authentic leadership, he added.

Witherington welcomed the "opportunity to lead the next chapter for Manulife" which has a global footprint and long history, he said in the statement.

An undated picture showing a Manulife marketing event in Tsim Sha Tsui, Hong Kong. Photo: Handout alt=An undated picture showing a Manulife marketing event in Tsim Sha Tsui, Hong Kong. Photo: Handout>

"Many global insurance companies are focused on business opportunities in Asia," said Kenny Ng Lai-yin, a strategist at Everbright Securities International. "This is because Asia has the fastest growth in wealth. Hong Kong specifically is a good base for them to expand their market in the region."

Manulife is on track to surpass its earnings target in Asia, due to the launch of several innovative products that have been lapped up by wealthy customers in the region, as well as mainland Chinese visitors snapping up policies in Hong Kong as an investment and for protection.

The insurer reported a 17 per cent increase in core earnings, or profits generated from its primary business activities, in Asia, according to its third-quarter report to shareholders last week. Asia was the largest profit contributor, chipping in with 44 per cent of the group earnings versus 37 per cent last year. It targets 50 per cent by 2027.

"We are making tangible progress towards our target," Witherington said in an interview last week. "We remain absolutely confident that we will achieve that milestone before the end of 2027."

Manulife has been serving Hong Kong customers since 1897 and became the first foreign insurer to list its shares in the city 25 years ago last month. The stock hit an all-time high after its latest financial results, "reflecting the strong performance and growth in Asia," he added.

