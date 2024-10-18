ManpowerGroup Inc (MAN) Q3 2024 Earnings Call Highlights: Navigating Economic Challenges with ...

Revenue: $4.5 billion, down 2% year-over-year in constant currency.

Reported EBITA: $79 million.

Adjusted EBITA: $117 million, up 2% in constant currency year-over-year.

Reported EBITA Margin: 1.7%.

Adjusted EBITA Margin: 2.6%.

Reported Earnings Per Diluted Share: $0.47.

Adjusted Earnings Per Diluted Share: $1.29, down 8% year-over-year in constant currency.

Gross Profit Margin: 17.3% for the quarter.

SG&A Expense: $711 million; adjusted SG&A down 5% year-over-year in constant currency.

Free Cash Flow: $67 million.

Cash: $411 million at quarter end.

Total Debt: $1 billion.

Net Debt: $614 million at quarter end.

Debt Ratios: Total gross debt to trailing 12 months adjusted EBITA of 2.1; total debt to total capitalization at 32%.

Share Repurchases: 415,000 shares for $29 million during the quarter.

Release Date: October 17, 2024

Positive Points

ManpowerGroup Inc (NYSE:MAN) reported a resilient top line with steady unemployment rates and no widespread layoffs, indicating stability in labor markets.

The company saw a 2% increase in adjusted EBITA in constant currency year-over-year, reflecting operational efficiency.

ManpowerGroup Inc (NYSE:MAN) experienced growth in its Talent Solutions brand, with a 7% revenue increase, driven by strong performance in MSP and Right Management.

The company has been recognized with multiple leadership awards, including being named a global leader in contingent workforce management by Everest Group.

ManpowerGroup Inc (NYSE:MAN) is expanding its client visibility and improving win rates, supported by AI-enabled dashboards and a data-centric approach.

Negative Points

Revenue for the third quarter was down 2% year-over-year in constant currency, indicating challenges in maintaining growth.

The Experis brand saw a 10% decline in revenue, highlighting difficulties in the professional staffing environment.

Northern Europe faced significant challenges with an 11% decline in revenue, driven by weak economic growth and operational pressures.

The company experienced a decrease in gross profit margin, with a 4% decline in consolidated gross profit on an organic constant currency basis.

ManpowerGroup Inc (NYSE:MAN) anticipates continued challenges in North America and Europe, with a forecasted revenue decrease of 1% to 5% for the fourth quarter.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Can you provide insights into the trends observed in different geographies during the quarter, particularly in France, the US, Italy, and the UK? A: John McGinnis, CFO, noted that France experienced a boost from the Olympics but saw a step down in September. The US performed well, with Manpower and Talent Solutions offsetting professional side pressures. Italy showed sequential improvement, and the UK faced consistent pressure, with expectations of further decline due to softer logistics and public sector demand.

Q: How are you managing SG&A costs, and what are the expected incremental margins going forward? A: John McGinnis explained that adjustments were made to preserve margins amid current conditions. Progress in transformation initiatives, particularly in front and back-office efficiencies, is expected to improve EBITA margins by 25 basis points once operational leverage returns.

Q: What accounts for the performance divergence between the Manpower and Experis brands? A: Jonas Prising, CEO, attributed the divergence to post-pandemic anomalies, with professional resourcing facing more headwinds. However, the long-term outlook for IT skills remains strong, and the current gap is considered temporary.

Q: Why did you decide to sell the South Korea business and transition to a franchise model? A: Jonas Prising stated that transitioning to a franchise model allows for faster growth and market share gains in complex, lower-margin markets. John McGinnis added that financial details will be disclosed post-transaction, with minimal impact on bottom-line EPS.

Q: What are the expected catalysts for improvement in Northern Europe's economic environment, and what steps can be taken if conditions don't improve soon? A: Jonas Prising highlighted that Northern Europe faces significant economic headwinds, particularly in Germany and the Nordics. While further actions may be taken to adjust to market conditions, the ECB's interest rate cuts and inflation reduction are expected to encourage business investment.

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

