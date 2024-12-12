Manitoba premier eyes list of possible retaliatory measures for U.S. tariffs

WINNIPEG — Manitoba Premier Wab Kinew says his government is preparing a list of potential retaliatory measures if the United States government imposes new tariffs on Canadian goods.

Kinew wouldn't reveal details but says the province has to take seriously the threat of widespread tariffs from U.S. president-elect Donald Trump.

When asked whether Manitoba would consider restricting electricity exports, as Ontario Premier Doug Ford has mentioned, Kinew did not directly answer.

He says Manitoba must be ready to defend sectors such as agriculture, energy and manufacturing.

Kinew has also promised to beef up border security.

He says Manitoba plans to use conservation officers, temporarily pay overtime costs for the RCMP and use motor carrier enforcement workers to increase eyes and ears at the border.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 12, 2024.

Steve Lambert, The Canadian Press