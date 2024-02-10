On February 7, 2024, Eddie Capel, President & CEO of Manhattan Associates Inc (NASDAQ:MANH), executed a sale of 43,162 shares in the company. The transaction was filed with the SEC and can be found through this SEC Filing.

Manhattan Associates Inc is a developer and provider of supply chain and omnichannel commerce solutions. The company operates through three segments: Americas, EMEA, and APAC. Its solutions help manage the supply chain from planning through execution.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 111,059 shares and has not made any purchases. The company's insider transaction history indicates a total of 17 insider sells and no insider buys over the same timeframe.

Manhattan Associates Inc President & CEO Eddie Capel Sells 43,162 Shares

On the day of the insider's recent sale, shares of Manhattan Associates Inc were trading at $248.85, resulting in a market cap of $15.421 billion. The price-earnings ratio stood at 88.83, which is above both the industry median of 26.64 and the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio was 1.19, with a GF Value of $209.19, indicating that Manhattan Associates Inc was considered modestly overvalued based on its GF Value.

Manhattan Associates Inc President & CEO Eddie Capel Sells 43,162 Shares

The GF Value is a proprietary intrinsic value estimate from GuruFocus, which is calculated using historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

