Manchin wants US Senate vote to reverse Treasury EV tax credit guidance

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The chair of the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee wants Congress to vote on reversing the Treasury Department's electric vehicle tax credit guidance, saying it will increase U.S. reliance on China.

Senator Joe Manchin on Monday asked the U.S. Government Accountability Office for a legal opinion on whether the guidance is subject to review under the Congressional Review Act. Manchin said Treasury's guidance will make it easier for Chinese companies to take advantage of the EV tax credit "while hurting American taxpayers and increasing America’s reliance on foreign nations for battery and vehicle component supply chains, including China."

