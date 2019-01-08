Manchester United announces three theme park-style attractions in China

Manchester United (MANU) is making a big bet that is can cash in on its Chinese fans with theme park-style attractions.

The world-famous football club announced plans on Tuesday to build three entertainment centres in China to promote the British football club to its 100 million Chinese followers. The club has never done anything like this in any other international market, a spokesperson told Yahoo Finance UK.

The new “Entertainment and Experience Centres” are expected to open in Beijing, Shanghai and Shenyang by the end of next year, according to a press release. The Beijing location would be near the famed Tiananmen Square and Forbidden City.

“They will use interactive attractions and exhibitions to bring the excitement of Manchester United and its Old Trafford stadium to the iconic club’s 100 million followers in China, giving fans a place to celebrate the team they so passionately support and further deepening the special relationship the club has with China,” the club said.

Manchester United, which is traded on the New York Stock Exchange, said it had partnered with the Chinese property developer Harves to build these new centres. The developments will include restaurants and special stores.





Manchester United claims to have the largest global fan base in the world, based on 2012 research from Kantar Sport. Kantar estimated the club had 659 million followers, including 325 million fans in Asia.

“One of the things that’s most exciting about this opportunity… is the ability to go beyond the cities that everyone in the UK could name and into so many cities across China to make sure we can bring this experience and this opportunity to as many fans as possible, across what is an incredibly important part of the world for us,” said Richard Arnold, group managing director at Manchester United, in a video promoting the new plans.

The club indicated it could open additional entertainment centres in China after building the first three.

But investors seem less enthusiastic than ManU’s loyal fans: Shares have fallen by nearly one-third from an all-time high around $28 (£22) per share in August 2018 to trade just above $19. Shares were not making any sizeable moves in premarket trading in New York on Tuesday.

Manchester United earned £590m ($754m) in revenue in the latest financial year, with nearly half coming from commercial deals with brands including Adidas (ADS.DE) and Chevrolet. A further 35% of revenue comes from broadcasting and the remaining from match-day activities, which includes ticket sales.