Is Malta Among the Best Work Visa Countries in the World?

This article explores Malta's status as a premier destination for expatriates seeking work visas, and highlights why it is ranked as one of the best countries in the world for foreign professionals. Read our free report 50 Best Work Visa Countries for Expats in the World for an extensive list.

Malta stands out as an appealing destination for expats in Europe searching for work visas due to its growing economy, excellent quality of life, and hospitable atmosphere. The country offers a variety of job opportunities, especially in the financial services, ICT, and iGaming sectors. Malta's favorable climate, heritage, and expat community contribute to a promising living and working experience.

Is Malta the Best Work Visa Country in the World?

Obtaining Work Visa in Malta

To work in Malta, individuals from non-EU/EEA countries or Switzerland must apply for a visa, even for stays of less than 90 days. Conversely, EU/EEA/Swiss citizens can work in Malta without a permit. Malta offers several types of work permits, including the Single Permit, Key Employee Initiative, and EU Blue Card, each with specific eligibility criteria. The application process requires submitting various documents such as a valid passport, work contract, CV, medical insurance, proof of accommodation, and flight itinerary. The steps include applying for a Malta national visa for employment, obtaining an Interim Receipt Card, and applying for a Single Permit.

Language & Education

English is one of Malta’s official languages, making it an accessible destination for English-speaking expats. The widespread use of English in business, education, and daily life facilitates a smooth transition for newcomers. Additionally, Maltese, the other official language, is widely spoken and offers an enriching cultural experience for those interested in learning a new language.

Malta’s education system is of high quality, with both public and private schools available. International schools in Malta provide a diverse and multicultural environment, offering curricula that cater to various educational needs, including the International Baccalaureate (IB) and British A-levels. Higher education institutions, such as the University of Malta, offer a range of undergraduate and postgraduate programs, attracting students and academics from around the world.

Economic Performance

According to the World Bank, Malta's GDP growth rate was 6.9% in 2022, indicating an expanding economy. In 2023, Malta maintained a low unemployment rate of about 2.6%, signaling a strong job market that benefits both locals and expatriates. Its strategic location and status as a European Union (EU) member add to its economic attractiveness.

Taxation Policies

Malta offers favorable tax policies that make it an attractive destination for expatriates. The country has a progressive personal income tax system with rates ranging from 0% to 35%. While these rates are higher compared to tax-free zones like the UAE, they are competitive relative to other European countries. For instance, Germany has a top PIT rate of 45%, and Austria’s is 55%.

Quality of Life

Malta offers a high quality of life, featuring a pleasant Mediterranean climate and excellent healthcare. With a Human Development Index (HDI) score of 0.915 in 2022, it ranks among the top countries in the UNDP’s HDI, positioning it under the ‘very high human development’ category.

Expatriate Population

Malta is home to a diverse and growing expatriate community. Expatriates make up approximately 8.1% of Malta's population. Malta continues to draw skilled workers by providing diverse visa options, including the Single Permit for employment and the Blue Card for highly skilled professionals.

Overall Malta is an attractive destination for expats and ranks 6th on our list of the 50 Best Work Visa Countries for Expats in the World.

