Mallcom (India) Ltd (BOM:539400) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Highlights: Robust Revenue Growth and ...

Release Date: November 14, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Positive Points

Mallcom (India) Ltd (BOM:539400) reported a significant year-over-year revenue growth of nearly 90% for Q2 2025.

The company launched a new e-commerce website, receiving an encouraging response, which is expected to boost B2C sales.

Mallcom (India) Ltd (BOM:539400) is nearing completion of its first phase of the Gujarat project, which will enhance manufacturing capabilities.

The company has successfully participated in various international exhibitions, generating interest and inquiries from key global players.

Mallcom (India) Ltd (BOM:539400) plans to fund its expansion projects through internal cash flows, indicating strong financial health.

Negative Points

EBITDA margin declined due to increased branding, self-promotion, and consultancy expenses.

Logistical challenges, including container shortages and shipping line monopolies, have extended revenue cycles.

The company faces competition from low-cost imports, particularly from China, affecting pricing strategies.

The domestic market's shift from unorganized to organized sectors is slow, impacting distributor expansion.

There is uncertainty regarding the impact of geopolitical factors, such as US-China trade tensions, on export demand.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Can you provide an update on the Gujarat facility and the expected revenue from it? A: The trials for the dip glove have commenced, and we expect commercial production of NBR gloves by the end of the month. We anticipate around INR 45 crore in revenue from this facility for the current year, with a target of INR 100 crore in peak sales within three years. (Respondent: Unidentified_3)

Q: How is the demand outlook in the export market, and are there any logistic challenges? A: The demand from the export market is strong, except for countries like Turkey and Argentina. Europe is recovering from economic issues, and we are seeing increased interest due to concerns over tariffs on Chinese imports. Logistic challenges are ongoing, but they are part of the business. (Respondent: Unidentified_3)

Q: What are the company's plans for achieving the 1,000 crore revenue target, and what is the expected growth from domestic and international markets? A: We expect significant growth from both domestic and export markets, with a focus on increasing domestic market share. The ratio of export to domestic revenue is expected to shift towards domestic in the coming years. (Respondent: Unidentified_3)

Story Continues