Mall Cop Caught Trying to Do Parking Lot Donuts in Work Vehicle

In an incident that sounds like a scene straight out of one of Kevin James's Paul Blart movies, a mall security guard at a southern California shopping center has lost his job after a video of the employee driving recklessly in a company vehicle and apparently trying to put on a show for a group of onlookers went viral on social media.

According to a report from KTLA, the exact date of the incident in question is not known, but footage of the incident was first posted to Instagram by user south.bay.responders on Saturday, August 10. The post claims the shenanigans were filmed around 11:30 pm, and looks to take place on top of one of Del Amo Fashion Center’s parking structures in Torrance, California, according to KTLA.

The footage opens with a shot of an Allied Universal Security vehicle accelerating hard around a line of parked cars, before the driver appears to attempt to slide the rear around. (Given that the guard was outfitted with a Ford Escape, there was no gymkhana action to be seen.) The video continues with footage from inside the vehicle, where the driver can be seen speeding past other bystander vehicles, narrowly missing a few after some aggressive steering input. Meanwhile, Kendrick Lamar’s hit song “Not Like Us” blares in the background for much of the incident.



The video also shows what appears to be another member of the group climbing a large set of stairs on mall property with their vehicle. Generally speaking, the behavior is somewhat in line with what is often called a takeover, where participants shut down public roadways or intersections to partake in dangerous stunts. The relative small size of the crowd at the mall makes it hard to call this meetup a genuine takeover, but the actions from the security guard aren't a good look either way. His employer agreed, issuing the following statement to KTLA:

“The behavior in the video is in direct violation of company policy and wholly inconsistent with what we expect from our team members. As a result, the security professional is being terminated immediately and reported to California’s licensing agency.”

Consider this a reminder:while it's great to have fun in a car, it's important to do so in a respectable manner in as safe of an environment as you can find. More often than not, that’s gonna involve a trip to the track, not the local shopping mall. Oh, and you probably shouldn't use your work car to try and make donuts.

