Malaysia Steel Works (KL) Bhd (KLSE:MASTEEL) Is Looking To Continue Growing Its Returns On Capital

There are a few key trends to look for if we want to identify the next multi-bagger. Firstly, we'll want to see a proven return on capital employed (ROCE) that is increasing, and secondly, an expanding base of capital employed. This shows us that it's a compounding machine, able to continually reinvest its earnings back into the business and generate higher returns. So on that note, Malaysia Steel Works (KL) Bhd (KLSE:MASTEEL) looks quite promising in regards to its trends of return on capital.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Malaysia Steel Works (KL) Bhd:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.033 = RM31m ÷ (RM2.0b - RM1.0b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2023).

Therefore, Malaysia Steel Works (KL) Bhd has an ROCE of 3.3%. In absolute terms, that's a low return and it also under-performs the Metals and Mining industry average of 6.5%.

While the past is not representative of the future, it can be helpful to know how a company has performed historically, which is why we have this chart above. If you'd like to look at how Malaysia Steel Works (KL) Bhd has performed in the past in other metrics, you can view this free graph of Malaysia Steel Works (KL) Bhd's past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

What Can We Tell From Malaysia Steel Works (KL) Bhd's ROCE Trend?

Even though ROCE is still low in absolute terms, it's good to see it's heading in the right direction. The figures show that over the last five years, ROCE has grown 28% whilst employing roughly the same amount of capital. So it's likely that the business is now reaping the full benefits of its past investments, since the capital employed hasn't changed considerably. On that front, things are looking good so it's worth exploring what management has said about growth plans going forward.

On a side note, we noticed that the improvement in ROCE appears to be partly fueled by an increase in current liabilities. The current liabilities has increased to 52% of total assets, so the business is now more funded by the likes of its suppliers or short-term creditors. Given it's pretty high ratio, we'd remind investors that having current liabilities at those levels can bring about some risks in certain businesses.

What We Can Learn From Malaysia Steel Works (KL) Bhd's ROCE

To bring it all together, Malaysia Steel Works (KL) Bhd has done well to increase the returns it's generating from its capital employed. And since the stock has fallen 19% over the last five years, there might be an opportunity here. So researching this company further and determining whether or not these trends will continue seems justified.

Since virtually every company faces some risks, it's worth knowing what they are, and we've spotted 3 warning signs for Malaysia Steel Works (KL) Bhd (of which 1 is potentially serious!) that you should know about.

