Malaysia Smelting Corporation Berhad Third Quarter 2024 Earnings: EPS: RM0.034 (vs RM0.028 in 3Q 2023)

Malaysia Smelting Corporation Berhad (KLSE:MSC) Third Quarter 2024 Results

Key Financial Results

Revenue: RM470.1m (up 29% from 3Q 2023).

Net income: RM14.3m (up 21% from 3Q 2023).

Profit margin: 3.0% (down from 3.2% in 3Q 2023). The decrease in margin was driven by higher expenses.

EPS: RM0.034 (up from RM0.028 in 3Q 2023).

KLSE:MSC Earnings and Revenue Growth November 20th 2024

Malaysia Smelting Corporation Berhad Earnings Insights

Looking ahead, revenue is forecast to grow 17% p.a. on average during the next 3 years, compared to a 5.7% growth forecast for the Metals and Mining industry in Malaysia.

Performance of the Malaysian Metals and Mining industry.

The company's shares are up 9.0% from a week ago.

Risk Analysis

It is worth noting though that we have found 3 warning signs for Malaysia Smelting Corporation Berhad (2 are a bit concerning!) that you need to take into consideration.

