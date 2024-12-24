Malaysia Marine and Heavy Engineering Holdings Berhad's (KLSE:MHB) Returns On Capital Are Heading Higher

What are the early trends we should look for to identify a stock that could multiply in value over the long term? One common approach is to try and find a company with returns on capital employed (ROCE) that are increasing, in conjunction with a growing amount of capital employed. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. So on that note, Malaysia Marine and Heavy Engineering Holdings Berhad (KLSE:MHB) looks quite promising in regards to its trends of return on capital.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. The formula for this calculation on Malaysia Marine and Heavy Engineering Holdings Berhad is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.045 = RM73m ÷ (RM3.8b - RM2.2b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2024).

Therefore, Malaysia Marine and Heavy Engineering Holdings Berhad has an ROCE of 4.5%. Ultimately, that's a low return and it under-performs the Energy Services industry average of 13%.

KLSE:MHB Return on Capital Employed December 24th 2024

In the above chart we have measured Malaysia Marine and Heavy Engineering Holdings Berhad's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free analyst report for Malaysia Marine and Heavy Engineering Holdings Berhad .

What Can We Tell From Malaysia Marine and Heavy Engineering Holdings Berhad's ROCE Trend?

It's great to see that Malaysia Marine and Heavy Engineering Holdings Berhad has started to generate some pre-tax earnings from prior investments. Historically the company was generating losses but as we can see from the latest figures referenced above, they're now earning 4.5% on their capital employed. In regards to capital employed, Malaysia Marine and Heavy Engineering Holdings Berhad is using 35% less capital than it was five years ago, which on the surface, can indicate that the business has become more efficient at generating these returns. The reduction could indicate that the company is selling some assets, and considering returns are up, they appear to be selling the right ones.

For the record though, there was a noticeable increase in the company's current liabilities over the period, so we would attribute some of the ROCE growth to that. Effectively this means that suppliers or short-term creditors are now funding 57% of the business, which is more than it was five years ago. And with current liabilities at those levels, that's pretty high.

