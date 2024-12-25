Malayan Cement Berhad's (KLSE:MCEMENT) Stock On An Uptrend: Could Fundamentals Be Driving The Momentum?

Most readers would already be aware that Malayan Cement Berhad's (KLSE:MCEMENT) stock increased significantly by 6.5% over the past month. We wonder if and what role the company's financials play in that price change as a company's long-term fundamentals usually dictate market outcomes. In this article, we decided to focus on Malayan Cement Berhad's ROE.
ROE or return on equity is a useful tool to assess how effectively a company can generate returns on the investment it received from its shareholders. Simply put, it is used to assess the profitability of a company in relation to its equity capital.
How Do You Calculate Return On Equity?
The formula for ROE is:
Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity
So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Malayan Cement Berhad is:
7.3% = RM472m ÷ RM6.4b (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2024).
The 'return' is the income the business earned over the last year. So, this means that for every MYR1 of its shareholder's investments, the company generates a profit of MYR0.07.
What Has ROE Got To Do With Earnings Growth?
We have already established that ROE serves as an efficient profit-generating gauge for a company's future earnings. Based on how much of its profits the company chooses to reinvest or "retain", we are then able to evaluate a company's future ability to generate profits. Generally speaking, other things being equal, firms with a high return on equity and profit retention, have a higher growth rate than firms that don’t share these attributes.
Malayan Cement Berhad's Earnings Growth And 7.3% ROE
When you first look at it, Malayan Cement Berhad's ROE doesn't look that attractive. However, given that the company's ROE is similar to the average industry ROE of 7.3%, we may spare it some thought. Moreover, we are quite pleased to see that Malayan Cement Berhad's net income grew significantly at a rate of 71% over the last five years. Taking into consideration that the ROE is not particularly high, we reckon that there could also be other factors at play which could be influencing the company's growth. For example, it is possible that the company's management has made some good strategic decisions, or that the company has a low payout ratio.
As a next step, we compared Malayan Cement Berhad's net income growth with the industry, and pleasingly, we found that the growth seen by the company is higher than the average industry growth of 59%.
Earnings growth is a huge factor in stock valuation. The investor should try to establish if the expected growth or decline in earnings, whichever the case may be, is priced in. Doing so will help them establish if the stock's future looks promising or ominous. Is Malayan Cement Berhad fairly valued compared to other companies? These 3 valuation measures might help you decide.
Is Malayan Cement Berhad Using Its Retained Earnings Effectively?
The three-year median payout ratio for Malayan Cement Berhad is 31%, which is moderately low. The company is retaining the remaining 69%. So it seems that Malayan Cement Berhad is reinvesting efficiently in a way that it sees impressive growth in its earnings (discussed above) and pays a dividend that's well covered.
Besides, Malayan Cement Berhad has been paying dividends for at least ten years or more. This shows that the company is committed to sharing profits with its shareholders. Upon studying the latest analysts' consensus data, we found that the company's future payout ratio is expected to rise to 37% over the next three years. Despite the higher expected payout ratio, the company's ROE is not expected to change by much.
Conclusion
Overall, we feel that Malayan Cement Berhad certainly does have some positive factors to consider. Even in spite of the low rate of return, the company has posted impressive earnings growth as a result of reinvesting heavily into its business. With that said, the latest industry analyst forecasts reveal that the company's earnings growth is expected to slow down. To know more about the latest analysts predictions for the company, check out this visualization of analyst forecasts for the company.
