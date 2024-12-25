Malayan Cement Berhad's (KLSE:MCEMENT) Stock On An Uptrend: Could Fundamentals Be Driving The Momentum?

Most readers would already be aware that Malayan Cement Berhad's (KLSE:MCEMENT) stock increased significantly by 6.5% over the past month. We wonder if and what role the company's financials play in that price change as a company's long-term fundamentals usually dictate market outcomes. In this article, we decided to focus on Malayan Cement Berhad's ROE.

ROE or return on equity is a useful tool to assess how effectively a company can generate returns on the investment it received from its shareholders. Simply put, it is used to assess the profitability of a company in relation to its equity capital.

How Do You Calculate Return On Equity?

The formula for ROE is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Malayan Cement Berhad is:

7.3% = RM472m ÷ RM6.4b (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2024).

The 'return' is the income the business earned over the last year. So, this means that for every MYR1 of its shareholder's investments, the company generates a profit of MYR0.07.

What Has ROE Got To Do With Earnings Growth?

We have already established that ROE serves as an efficient profit-generating gauge for a company's future earnings. Based on how much of its profits the company chooses to reinvest or "retain", we are then able to evaluate a company's future ability to generate profits. Generally speaking, other things being equal, firms with a high return on equity and profit retention, have a higher growth rate than firms that don’t share these attributes.

Malayan Cement Berhad's Earnings Growth And 7.3% ROE

When you first look at it, Malayan Cement Berhad's ROE doesn't look that attractive. However, given that the company's ROE is similar to the average industry ROE of 7.3%, we may spare it some thought. Moreover, we are quite pleased to see that Malayan Cement Berhad's net income grew significantly at a rate of 71% over the last five years. Taking into consideration that the ROE is not particularly high, we reckon that there could also be other factors at play which could be influencing the company's growth. For example, it is possible that the company's management has made some good strategic decisions, or that the company has a low payout ratio.

As a next step, we compared Malayan Cement Berhad's net income growth with the industry, and pleasingly, we found that the growth seen by the company is higher than the average industry growth of 59%.

