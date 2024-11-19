What Makes Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) a Good Investment Opportunity?

Madison Investments, an investment advisor, released its “Madison Sustainable Equity Fund” third quarter 2024 investor letter. A copy of the letter can be downloaded here. All equity classes experienced good results in the third quarter. During the quarter, equity markets ended on a high note, with the S&P 500 achieving a 5.89% increase, bringing the full-year performance to 22.08%. The Value outperformed growth and the market broadened outside the mega-cap tech stocks during the quarter. Against this backdrop, Madison Sustainable Equity Fund (Class Y) outperformed the S&P 500 in the quarter. In addition, you can check the fund’s top 5 holdings to find out its best picks for 2024.

Madison Sustainable Equity Fund highlighted stocks like Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) in the third quarter 2024 investor letter. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) is a multinational software company that develops and supports software, services, devices, and solutions. The one-month return of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) was -2.75%, and its shares gained 11.44% of their value over the last 52 weeks. On November 18, 2024, Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) stock closed at $415.76 per share with a market capitalization of $3.091 trillion.

Madison Sustainable Equity Fund stated the following regarding Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) in its Q3 2024 investor letter:

"Alphabet Inc., Eli Lilly and Company, Qualcomm Incorporated, Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT), and Apple Inc. were the largest detractors. Microsoft has also given back some performance after a strong first half move. Microsoft’s fiscal fourth quarter was slightly below expectations as Azure growth came in below expectations. Commentary remains quite bullish about the AI opportunity and Microsoft continues to point to supply constraints. We continue to see Microsoft as one of the better positioned companies to benefit from the proliferation of AI with their expansive enterprise position.