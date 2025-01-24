What Makes The Macerich Company (MAC) a Competitive Bet?

Baron Funds, an investment management company, released its “Baron Discovery Fund” fourth quarter 2024 investor letter. A copy of the letter can be downloaded here. In the fourth quarter, the fund appreciated 6.20% (Institutional Shares), outperforming the 4.50% return for the Russell 2000 Growth Index. For the year ended December 31, 2024, the fund returned 16.28% compared to the index’s 15.15% return. Given the challenging start in the first half of the year, the fund was pleased with the outperformance of the fund in 2024. In addition, please check the fund’s top five holdings to know its best picks in 2024.

Baron Discovery Fund highlighted stocks like The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC), in the fourth quarter 2024 investor letter. The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) is a self-managed, and self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT). The one-month return of The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) was -0.10%, and its shares gained 20.62% of their value over the last 52 weeks. On January 23, 2024, The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) stock closed at $20.12 per share with a market capitalization of $5.184 billion.

Baron Discovery Fund stated the following regarding The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) in its Q4 2024 investor letter:

"This quarter we initiated a new position inThe Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC). Macerich is a REIT that owns a portfolio of 43 exceptionally high-quality malls in the U.S., located in key states such as California, New York, and Arizona.

