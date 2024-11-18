What Makes Insight Enterprises (NSIT) an Investment Bet?

Polen Capital, an investment management company, released its “Polen U.S. Small Company Growth Strategy” third-quarter 2024 investor letter. A copy of the letter can be downloaded here. The third quarter had a strong finish for U.S. small-cap equities, driven by interest rate reductions and fading recessionary concerns. In the third quarter, the fund delivered 7.65% gross, and 7.35% net of fees compared to an 8.41% return for the Russell 2000 Growth Index. In addition, you can check the fund’s top 5 holdings to find out its best picks for 2024.

Polen U.S. Small Company Growth Strategy highlighted stocks like Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT), in the third quarter 2024 investor letter. Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) offers information technology, hardware, software, and services. The one-month return of Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) was -31.67%, and its shares gained 0.88% of their value over the last 52 weeks. On November 15, 2024, Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) stock closed at $151.50 per share with a market capitalization of $4.812 billion.

Polen U.S. Small Company Growth Strategy stated the following regarding Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) in its Q3 2024 investor letter:

"During the quarter, we instituted six new additions and five complete sales. We also added to and trimmed several existing positions. Additions included NV5 Global, Rambus, Paylocity Holdings, Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT), elf Beauty, and Dutch Bros.

A professional at a computerscreen, working on a complex hardware solution.

Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) is not on our list of 31 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds. As per our database, 28 hedge fund portfolios held Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) at the end of the second quarter which was 26 in the previous quarter. Insight Enterprises, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:NSIT) net revenue was $2.1 billion in the third quarter of 2024, down 8% year-over-year in U.S. dollars and also in constant currency.