MakeMyTrip Limited (MMYT): Among the High Growth Travel Services Stocks for 2025

The COVID-19 pandemic dealt a severe blow to both cruise and air travel industries. The mere thought of traveling in a closed compartment with people from all over the world scared travelers. Hospitality businesses like hotels and restaurants were less affected but still felt the heat.

Over the last year, the air travel industry has recovered to the pre-pandemic levels. Cruise passengers have grown in numbers for the second successive year in 2024, and are likely to post a record in 2025 as well.

On the back of this recovery, travel services stocks have performed well and are likely to continue performing well in the future. We looked at the top 7 travel services stocks by screening them based on sales growth since the pandemic.

To come up with the list of high-growth travel services stocks, we only considered stocks with a market cap of at least $10 billion and a 5-year sales growth rate of over 20%.

MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT)

MakeMyTrip Limited is a digital travel company that supplies travel products and services. It operates in hotels & packages, air ticketing, and bus ticketing segments. The company provides a range of products and services including rail tickets, bus tickets, car hire, and other products and services.

As India’s domestic tourism is increasing and the government is supporting the travel industry by investing in travel infrastructure, the company’s profitability is poised to grow. In addition to domestic tourism, government investments will encourage the global audience and give rise to international tourism. Comparing the travel industry growth in different countries, India is leading the list with 6.7% YoY growth in 2024 and a projected 6.5% YoY growth in 2025.

The firm recently delivered positive earnings for the first time in 10 years. On the back of this profitability and the industry growth, the company is set to be a big gainer in 2025.

