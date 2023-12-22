Advertisement
How major US stock indexes fared Friday, 12/22/2023

The Associated Press
·1 min read

Wall Street capped its eighth straight winning week with a quiet finish Friday following reports showing inflation on the way down and the economy potentially on the way up.

The S&P 500 rose 0.2% to sit less than 1% below its record set nearly two years ago. The Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped 18 points, or less than 0.1%, and the Nasdaq composite edged 0.2% higher.

A report on Friday showed the measure of inflation the Federal Reserve prefers to use slowed by more than economists expected, down to 2.6% in November from 2.9% a month earlier.

On Friday:

The S&P 500 rose 7.88 points, or 0.2%, to 4,754.63

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 18.38 points, or less than 0.1%, to 37,385.97.

The Nasdaq composite rose 29.11 points, or 0.2%, to 14,992.97.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies rose 17.36 points, or 0.9%, to 2,034.21.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is up 35.44 points, or 0.8%.

The Dow is up 80.81 points, or 0.2%.

The Nasdaq is up 179.05 points, or 1.2%.

The Russell 2000 is up 48.83 points, or 2.5%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 915.13 points, or 23.8%.

The Dow is up 4,238.72 points, or 12.8%.

The Nasdaq is up 4,526.49 points, or 43.2%.

The Russell 2000 is up 272.72 points, or 15.5%.