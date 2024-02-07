Advertisement
MARKETS LIVE BLOG:

S&P 500 HITS FRESH RECORD WITH 5,000 MARK IN SIGHT

One chart shows that if the market leaders stop performing the S&P 500 can still keep rising

How major US stock indexes fared Wednesday, 2/7/2024

The Associated Press
·1 min read

The S&P 500 hit a record high as Ford Motor, Chipotle Mexican Grill and other big stocks climbed following their latest earnings reports.

The S&P 500 rose 0.8% Wednesday and at one point was just a fraction of a point away from hitting 5,000 for the first time. The Dow Jones Industrial Average added 0.4%, and the Nasdaq composite climbed 0.9%.

A relatively calm day in the bond market helped keep things smooth, despite some concerns about investors’ ability to digest a $42 billion auction of 10-year Treasurys. New York Community Bancorp’s stock ended higher after another rollercoaster day.

On Wednesday:

The S&P 500 rose 40.83 points, or 0.8%, to 4,995.06.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 156 points, or 0.4%, to 38,677.36.

The Nasdaq composite rose 147.65 points, or 0.9%, to 15,756.64.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies fell 3.27 points, or 0.2%, to 1,950.36.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is up 36.45 points, or 0.7%.

The Dow is up 22.94 points, or 0.1%.

The Nasdaq is up 127.69 points, or 0.8%.

The Russell 2000 is down 12.37 points, or 0.6%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 225.23 points, or 4.7%.

The Dow is up 987.82 points, or 2.6%.

The Nasdaq is up 745.29 points, or 5%.

The Russell 2000 is down 76.71 points, or 3.8%.