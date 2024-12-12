Major Shareholder's $500M Stock Offering Sparks Mixed Chewy (CHWY) Market Reactions

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) revealed Thursday that Buddy Chester Sub LLC, a company connected to BC Partners Advisors LP, its biggest shareholder, is publicly offering $500 million worth of stock. Underwriters also have a thirty-day option to buy an extra $75 million in shares.

Chewy will buy $50 million of shares from Buddy Chester Sub at the same price the underwriters of the offering pay as part of the deal. When the repurchase is finished, these shares will be canceled and retired, the business added.

The $50 million buyback is unrelated to Chewy's $500 million share repurchase program started in May; this transaction has no effect on either. Early trading Thursday saw chewy shares drop; subsequently, they moved higher. With recent movements spurred by speculative social media activity and temporary attention from investor Keith Gill, known as "Roaring Kitty," the stock has surged around 40%.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

