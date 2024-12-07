GuruFocus.com

Major Drilling Group International Inc (MJDLF) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Highlights: Navigating ...

  • Revenue: $189.3 million, down 8.6% from $207 million in the same period last year.

  • Adjusted Gross Margin: 30.5%, compared to 31% in the same period last year.

  • G&A Costs: $18.4 million, an increase of $800,000 from the same quarter last year.

  • Income Tax Provision: $6.5 million, down from $7.4 million in the prior-year period.

  • EBITDA: $38.7 million, compared to $43.6 million in the prior year.

  • Net Earnings: $18.2 million or $0.22 per share, compared to $23.7 million or $0.29 per share in the prior year quarter.

  • Net Cash Balance: Increased by $23.5 million, ending fiscal Q2 with $100.4 million.

  • Capital Expenditures: $20.1 million, adding five new drill rigs and support equipment.

  • Total Rig Count: 610, with 43% utilization.

  • Revenue from Specialized Work: 64% of total revenue.

  • Revenue from Conventional Drilling: 11% of total revenue.

  • Revenue from Underground Drilling: 25% of total revenue.

  • Revenue by Commodity: Gold at 41%, Copper at 23%, Iron Ore at 15%.

Release Date: December 06, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Positive Points

  • Major Drilling Group International Inc (MJDLF) achieved over 1.1 million hours without a lost time injury, earning the Safe Day Everyday Gold Award.

  • The company maintained its revenue run rate despite challenging market conditions, with strong performances in Chile and Australia.

  • Adjusted gross margin increased over the prior quarter, reflecting disciplined pricing and strong demand for specialized drilling services.

  • The acquisition of Explomin is expected to enhance the company's presence in South America, particularly in Peru, a key copper-producing region.

  • The company ended the quarter with a strong net cash balance of $100.4 million, positioning it well for future investments and growth opportunities.

Negative Points

  • Revenue for the quarter was $189.3 million, down 8.6% from the same period last year, reflecting challenges in North America due to reduced exploration spending by juniors.

  • Net earnings decreased to $18.2 million or $0.22 per share, compared to $23.7 million or $0.29 per share in the prior year quarter.

  • General and administrative costs increased by $800,000 compared to the same quarter last year, driven by inflationary wage adjustments.

  • The company's revenue from conventional drilling, primarily driven by juniors, remained low at 11% for the quarter.

  • The income tax provision for the quarter was $6.5 million, reflecting a decrease in profitability compared to the prior-year period.

