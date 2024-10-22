Major baby supply retailer to close all its stores in just a few months

Buybuy Baby, a major baby retailer with locations in several states, is closing all of its locations over the next few months and as the brand transitions to online-only.

Buybuy Baby will close all of its stores by the new year, according to an announcement on its website. However, the brand had already closed many locations after its parent company Bed Bath and Beyond filed for bankruptcy last year.

Now, only a handful of stores in Connecticut, Delaware, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York and Virginia are left to close.

“We understand this may be disappointing news, and we want all our customers to know this wasn’t a choice we took lightly,” the company’s statement read. “The loyalty and support of our customers over the years have meant the world to us.”

“We’re transforming into a digital-first brand, focusing all our energy on providing an exceptional online shopping experience,” the statement continued.

The brand is now offering “significant discounts” for merchandise left in stores. They will also honor gift cards through October 31.

Several other brick and mortar retailers closed locations this year.

Dollar Tree announced earlier this year that it planned to shutter more than 600 Family Dollar locations by the end of 2024. The discount goods store cited inflation and an increase in shoplifting losses for the closures.

Stop & Shop, a New England grocery chain, also closed “underperforming” locations this year.

Big Lots, a discount retailer, announced in August it will shutter more than 300 stores.

“We are confident that the steps we are taking will best position the company for the future as we return to our roots, focus on owning the bargain space, and deliver unmistakable value to our customers,” the company said in a statement.