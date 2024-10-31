Magni-Tech Industries Berhad (KLSE:MAGNI) Could Be Struggling To Allocate Capital

What are the early trends we should look for to identify a stock that could multiply in value over the long term? Ideally, a business will show two trends; firstly a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an increasing amount of capital employed. Basically this means that a company has profitable initiatives that it can continue to reinvest in, which is a trait of a compounding machine. Having said that, from a first glance at Magni-Tech Industries Berhad (KLSE:MAGNI) we aren't jumping out of our chairs at how returns are trending, but let's have a deeper look.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. The formula for this calculation on Magni-Tech Industries Berhad is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.17 = RM156m ÷ (RM1.1b - RM182m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to July 2024).

So, Magni-Tech Industries Berhad has an ROCE of 17%. In absolute terms, that's a satisfactory return, but compared to the Luxury industry average of 8.0% it's much better.

In the above chart we have measured Magni-Tech Industries Berhad's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering Magni-Tech Industries Berhad for free.

What Does the ROCE Trend For Magni-Tech Industries Berhad Tell Us?

In terms of Magni-Tech Industries Berhad's historical ROCE movements, the trend isn't fantastic. Around five years ago the returns on capital were 23%, but since then they've fallen to 17%. However, given capital employed and revenue have both increased it appears that the business is currently pursuing growth, at the consequence of short term returns. If these investments prove successful, this can bode very well for long term stock performance.

In Conclusion...

Even though returns on capital have fallen in the short term, we find it promising that revenue and capital employed have both increased for Magni-Tech Industries Berhad. In light of this, the stock has only gained 29% over the last five years. Therefore we'd recommend looking further into this stock to confirm if it has the makings of a good investment.

Magni-Tech Industries Berhad does have some risks though, and we've spotted 1 warning sign for Magni-Tech Industries Berhad that you might be interested in.

