How To Buy A House With Student Loan Debt

If you want to buy a home, you might be concerned that your student loan debt will hold you back. After all, the outsized loans might be wreaking havoc on many other areas of your financial life. While extensive student loan debt may complicate the house-buying process, the good news is that it’s often possible to purchase a home with student loan debt in tow.

We explore the strategies student loan borrowers can employ to put homeownership within reach.

Check Out: The 6 Investments Everyone Should Make During an Economic Downturn

Read Next: Owe Money to the IRS? Most People Don’t Realize You Can Do This — Today

Trending Now:

How Student Loans Impact Mortgage Eligibility

If you are carrying around a heavy student loan debt burden, those loans can impact your mortgage eligibility. You don’t need to be student debt-free to get a mortgage. But lenders will take all of your debts, including your student loans, into account when determining your loan eligibility.

Generally, a higher amount of student loan debt will make it more difficult to obtain a mortgage. But specifically, lenders will calculate your debt-to-income ratio. If your income is relatively high when compared to your student loan and other debt payments, then your loans might not hold you back at all. For borrowers with a high debt-to-income ratio, buying a home might be off the table until you pay down some of your debts.

Mortgage lenders want to work with borrowers who have a reliable income that’s high enough to comfortably afford a mortgage payment on top of any existing debt payments. If your monthly student loan payments are manageable, getting a mortgage shouldn’t be a problem. But if your monthly student loan obligations are out of control, then you might not find a lender willing to work with you.

How To Calculate Your Debt-To-Income Ratio

For student loan borrowers pursuing a mortgage, your debt-to-income (DTI) ratio will be a key factor. Before you dive into the mortgage search process, consider calculating your own DTI to see where you stand.

You can calculate your DTI by dividing the sum of your minimum monthly debt payments by your gross monthly income.

For example, let’s say your student loan payment is $300 per month and your personal loan payment is $100. With a gross monthly income of $5,000, your DTI would be 8%. Generally, a lower DTI is more attractive to potential mortgage lenders.

Mortgage Options for Borrowers with Student Loans

When it comes to taking out a mortgage with student loan debt, choosing the right type of loan can make or break your experience. Some mortgage loan options are more amenable to prospective homeowners with student loans. But other mortgage types have less flexibility to work with a borrower who has extensive student loans.

Story Continues