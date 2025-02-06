Maersk Q4 profit beats forecast, expects softer 2025 earnings

COPENHAGEN (Reuters) -Maersk on Thursday reported fourth-quarter profits above forecasts and said it expects earnings this year to trail last year's level amid considerable macroeconomic uncertainties which could impact global trade.

Maersk, viewed as a barometer of world trade, said it expects an underlying EBITDA result of between $6 billion and $9 billion this year, compared with the $12.1 billion achieved last year and the $7.4 billion predicted by analysts.

"The list of geopolitical strains on supply chains continues to expand with uncertainty over heightened tariffs on U.S. imports as well as tighter export controls on critical goods, sanctions and a renewed interest in industrial policies," Maersk said in its earnings report.

Threats from U.S. President Donald Trump to impose tariffs have ignited worries among global companies, with the potential impact on international trade remaining uncertain.

"The impact of U.S. tariffs will be larger depending on their level, the coverage of countries and goods, partners' retaliation and the risk of tariffs in third countries against Chinese manufactured goods as they look for new markets," Maersk said.

The Danish company's underlying earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) came in at $3.60 billion for the fourth quarter. Analysts had forecast EBITDA of $3.0 billion for the period, according to an LSEG poll.

(Reporting by Stine Jacobsen, editing by Terje Solsvik)