Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:MDGL) Shift From Loss To Profit

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL) is possibly approaching a major achievement in its business, so we would like to shine some light on the company. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) in the United States. The US$4.7b market-cap company posted a loss in its most recent financial year of US$295m and a latest trailing-twelve-month loss of US$347m leading to an even wider gap between loss and breakeven. As path to profitability is the topic on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals' investors mind, we've decided to gauge market sentiment. We've put together a brief outline of industry analyst expectations for the company, its year of breakeven and its implied growth rate.

Consensus from 12 of the American Biotechs analysts is that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals is on the verge of breakeven. They anticipate the company to incur a final loss in 2024, before generating positive profits of US$57m in 2025. Therefore, the company is expected to breakeven roughly 2 years from today. What rate will the company have to grow year-on-year in order to breakeven on this date? Using a line of best fit, we calculated an average annual growth rate of 73%, which is rather optimistic! Should the business grow at a slower rate, it will become profitable at a later date than expected.

Given this is a high-level overview, we won’t go into details of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals' upcoming projects, but, keep in mind that typically a biotech has lumpy cash flows which are contingent on the product type and stage of development the company is in. So, a high growth rate is not out of the ordinary, particularly when a company is in a period of investment.

One thing we would like to bring into light with Madrigal Pharmaceuticals is its debt-to-equity ratio of over 2x. Generally, the rule of thumb is debt shouldn’t exceed 40% of your equity, which in this case, the company has significantly overshot. Note that a higher debt obligation increases the risk in investing in the loss-making company.

