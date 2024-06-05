Madrí mania: How a Yorkshire brewery bottled ‘the soul of Madrid’

madri beer

Pick up a bottle of Madrí Excepcional and you would be forgiven for thinking that the beer inside is as Spanish as it comes.

Not only is the brand’s logo a man adorned in the distinctive 19th-century chulapo style associated with the Spanish capital, but the bottle features the phrase el alma de Madrid – the soul of Madrid.

In fact, the beer is brewed around 2,000 miles north of Madrid in Tadcaster, Yorkshire, alongside countless gallons of other corporate lagers.

While its marketing is designed to evoke nostalgic memories of Spanish mini-breaks, Madrí is actually owned by Molson Coors, the UK brewing giant that owns Carling, Doom Bar, and the Czech lager Staropramen (also brewed in the UK).

Molson Coors says brewing Madrí in the UK is more environmentally friendly compared with importing beers from the Continent. Defending its Spanish credentials, the brewer insists it is made “in collaboration” with La Sagra, a small craft brewer based outside Toledo that it acquired in 2017.

Madri's label depicts a man in traditional 'chulapo' Madrid style – despite being brewed 2,000 miles from the Spanish capital - AP Photo/Paul White

However, Madrí Excepcional was created specifically for the British market, a fact that has led to accusations of duplicitousness. Earlier this week the boss of century-old Spanish brewery Estrella Galicia claimed UK brewers were pulling the wool over consumers’ eyes.

Aitor de Atarza, Estrella Galicia’s international boss, told The Telegraph on Tuesday: “They did a very nice job in terms of marketing, that’s for sure. But it’s a little bit tricky because people think they are drinking a Spanish beer but it’s not. They are not very clear and not, to my point of view, very honest.”

Whether or not he is right, any qualms about authenticity have not hindered the remarkable rise of Madrí. Since its launch during the pandemic, the lager brand has taken the UK by storm, making millions for its parent company.

Molson Coors claims that supermarket purchases of the lager recently topped £100m, rising from around £70m in its first full year on sale according to data company NIQ. It has been the most successful launch of a beer that the pub trade had seen in 16 years.

Estrella Galicia's international boss Aitor de Atarza believes Madri's marketing is 'not very honest' - Xose Duran

“I absolutely hate what Madrí has done but I massively, massively respect it,” says a former drinks industry executive.

Madrí certainly isn’t the first lager brand to make millions by appealing to Britons’ affinity for Mediterranean holidays. Nor is it the first so-called “world beer” to be brewed in the UK. According to data from NIQ, roughly 80pc of the so-called “world lagers” on supermarket shelves are actually brewed in the UK.

Both San Miguel and the French Kronenbourg 1664 are brewed in the UK by Carlsberg, while the upmarket Spanish brewer Estrella Damm said earlier this year it would begin brewing its namesake beer in Bedford, moving production away from Spain for the first time in its history.

Italian brand Birra Moretti, owned by Heineken, is also brewed here and while Stella Artois may market itself as a Belgian beer, most of it is brewed in Wales in the same giant plant where billions of pints of other brands such as Budweiser and Corona are produced.

That’s without mentioning Cobra, the UK’s best-known “Indian lager”, which was invented in Fulham in the late 1980s by Lord Karan Bilimoria, who wanted to create a beer brand that would appeal to curry house owners.

The furore over Madrí is not the first time this practice has proved controversial.

“Back when I was working on Stella Artois, people felt betrayed when they found out that the beer didn’t come from where it claimed to,” says Pete Brown, a beer expert and writer who formerly worked in advertising.

“They were outraged. It did matter. People did say, ‘look I really feel like I’m ripped off if I’m buying into this’.”

Some people felt 'betrayed' when they discovered that not all Stella Artois was brewed in Belgium - REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

However, he says times have changed. “I don’t think that’s the case anymore. Every time you do market research, consumers say ‘I want authenticity. I want stories. I want genuine’ – and then their purchasing decisions suggest they want nothing of the sort.”

The former drinks executive agrees: “I talk to my kids, the oldest ones, they love Madrí. I would say, ‘it’s marketing b------s, you know, go and drink some proper beer’. But they say, ‘we don’t care, we love it’.”

Brown puts the surprise success of Madrí in part down to timing. “I was noticing it just coming out of lockdowns on the back of the pandemic. We could get back into the pub, we were very happy that we were back out the house and were back out buying a pint.

“But if you remember two years ago, trying to get on a plane to Spain was impossible. People were going: ‘Well, I’m not going on holiday to Spain this year, but I can drink this Spanish-looking lager now I’m back in the pub’. I think that really helped them – it was the right connotations at the right time.”

The size of Molson Coors meant it can also launch drinks at a huge scale almost immediately.

“Molson Coors’ muscle in the marketplace is not to be underestimated,” adds the former drinks executive.

It didn’t hurt that big brewers had spent millions of pounds on adverts promoting the idea that Mediterranean lagers were more upmarket than “standard” beers such as Carling and Fosters. Few beer drinkers will have forgotten Stella’s “Reassuringly Expensive” slogan, which was used to advertise the brand between 1982 and 2007.

Molson Coors itself has spent millions on advertising since Madrí made its debut during the pandemic. It spent £3.5m on one campaign alone in 2022, enlisting Havas, one of the world’s biggest marketing firms.

Tom Khan-Lavin, chief executive of drinks marketing agency YesMore, says: “A good proportion of British consumers see a certain je ne sais quoi in brands, products and marketing tag lines from continental Europe – they have connotations of being more premium.”

While the boom in demand for world lagers over recent decades has helped Madrí, it has been painful for rivals such as Carling – sales of which dropped by £30m in the supermarkets in 2023, according to NIQ data.

“Those standard lagers have become the ‘old man’ drinks,” says Brown. “People still insist that cask ale is an old man drink but if you look in community boozers, the old men are drinking Carling and Fosters.”

Questions of honesty and transparency have done little to dent the rise of Madrí, which now ranks among the UK’s best-selling beers. Ultimately, you can’t argue with that success, says Brown.

“The beer’s s--- and it’s very easy to take the p--- out of it. We sit here as beer connoisseurs going, ‘oh, isn’t Madrí awful’. But we should really be looking at what they’ve got right. Because what they’ve got right is astonishing.”

Like it or not, this is the summer of Madrí and it will be some time before Britain’s taste for the “soul of Madrid” fades.