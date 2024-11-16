Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE) Posted Healthy Earnings But There Are Some Other Factors To Be Aware Of

Investors were disappointed with Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp.'s (NYSE:MSGE) earnings, despite the strong profit numbers. We think that the market might be paying attention to some underlying factors that they find to be concerning.

Zooming In On Madison Square Garden Entertainment's Earnings

One key financial ratio used to measure how well a company converts its profit to free cash flow (FCF) is the accrual ratio. The accrual ratio subtracts the FCF from the profit for a given period, and divides the result by the average operating assets of the company over that time. The ratio shows us how much a company's profit exceeds its FCF.

That means a negative accrual ratio is a good thing, because it shows that the company is bringing in more free cash flow than its profit would suggest. That is not intended to imply we should worry about a positive accrual ratio, but it's worth noting where the accrual ratio is rather high. Notably, there is some academic evidence that suggests that a high accrual ratio is a bad sign for near-term profits, generally speaking.

For the year to September 2024, Madison Square Garden Entertainment had an accrual ratio of 0.23. We can therefore deduce that its free cash flow fell well short of covering its statutory profit. In fact, it had free cash flow of US$56m in the last year, which was a lot less than its statutory profit of US$175.7m. Madison Square Garden Entertainment shareholders will no doubt be hoping that its free cash flow bounces back next year, since it was down over the last twelve months. Importantly, we note an unusual tax situation, which we discuss below, has impacted the accruals ratio. This would partially explain why the accrual ratio was so poor. The good news for shareholders is that Madison Square Garden Entertainment's accrual ratio was much better last year, so this year's poor reading might simply be a case of a short term mismatch between profit and FCF. As a result, some shareholders may be looking for stronger cash conversion in the current year.

An Unusual Tax Situation

Moving on from the accrual ratio, we note that Madison Square Garden Entertainment profited from a tax benefit which contributed US$105m to profit. This is of course a bit out of the ordinary, given it is more common for companies to be paying tax than receiving tax benefits! Of course, prima facie it's great to receive a tax benefit. However, the devil in the detail is that these kind of benefits only impact in the year they are booked, and are often one-off in nature. Assuming the tax benefit is not repeated every year, we could see its profitability drop noticeably, all else being equal. So while we think it's great to receive a tax benefit, it does tend to imply an increased risk that the statutory profit overstates the sustainable earnings power of the business.

