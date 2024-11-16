Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE) Posted Healthy Earnings But There Are Some Other Factors To Be Aware Of
Investors were disappointed with Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp.'s (NYSE:MSGE) earnings, despite the strong profit numbers. We think that the market might be paying attention to some underlying factors that they find to be concerning.
Zooming In On Madison Square Garden Entertainment's Earnings
One key financial ratio used to measure how well a company converts its profit to free cash flow (FCF) is the accrual ratio. The accrual ratio subtracts the FCF from the profit for a given period, and divides the result by the average operating assets of the company over that time. The ratio shows us how much a company's profit exceeds its FCF.
That means a negative accrual ratio is a good thing, because it shows that the company is bringing in more free cash flow than its profit would suggest. That is not intended to imply we should worry about a positive accrual ratio, but it's worth noting where the accrual ratio is rather high. Notably, there is some academic evidence that suggests that a high accrual ratio is a bad sign for near-term profits, generally speaking.
For the year to September 2024, Madison Square Garden Entertainment had an accrual ratio of 0.23. We can therefore deduce that its free cash flow fell well short of covering its statutory profit. In fact, it had free cash flow of US$56m in the last year, which was a lot less than its statutory profit of US$175.7m. Madison Square Garden Entertainment shareholders will no doubt be hoping that its free cash flow bounces back next year, since it was down over the last twelve months. Importantly, we note an unusual tax situation, which we discuss below, has impacted the accruals ratio. This would partially explain why the accrual ratio was so poor. The good news for shareholders is that Madison Square Garden Entertainment's accrual ratio was much better last year, so this year's poor reading might simply be a case of a short term mismatch between profit and FCF. As a result, some shareholders may be looking for stronger cash conversion in the current year.
An Unusual Tax Situation
Moving on from the accrual ratio, we note that Madison Square Garden Entertainment profited from a tax benefit which contributed US$105m to profit. This is of course a bit out of the ordinary, given it is more common for companies to be paying tax than receiving tax benefits! Of course, prima facie it's great to receive a tax benefit. However, the devil in the detail is that these kind of benefits only impact in the year they are booked, and are often one-off in nature. Assuming the tax benefit is not repeated every year, we could see its profitability drop noticeably, all else being equal. So while we think it's great to receive a tax benefit, it does tend to imply an increased risk that the statutory profit overstates the sustainable earnings power of the business.
Our Take On Madison Square Garden Entertainment's Profit Performance
This year, Madison Square Garden Entertainment couldn't match its profit with cashflow. On top of that, the unsustainable nature of tax benefits mean that there's a chance profit may be lower next year, certainly in the absence of strong growth. For the reasons mentioned above, we think that a perfunctory glance at Madison Square Garden Entertainment's statutory profits might make it look better than it really is on an underlying level. In light of this, if you'd like to do more analysis on the company, it's vital to be informed of the risks involved. For example, we've found that Madison Square Garden Entertainment has 4 warning signs (3 can't be ignored!) that deserve your attention before going any further with your analysis.
Our examination of Madison Square Garden Entertainment has focussed on certain factors that can make its earnings look better than they are. And, on that basis, we are somewhat skeptical. But there are plenty of other ways to inform your opinion of a company. For example, many people consider a high return on equity as an indication of favorable business economics, while others like to 'follow the money' and search out stocks that insiders are buying. So you may wish to see this free collection of companies boasting high return on equity, or this list of stocks with high insider ownership.
