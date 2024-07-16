What Made argenx SE (ARGX) Rise in Q2?

Artisan Partners, an investment management company, released its “Artisan Mid Cap Fund” second quarter 2024 investor letter. A copy of the letter can be downloaded here. In the second quarter, the fund’s Investor Class fund ARTMX returned -5.73%, Advisor Class fund APDMX posted a return of -5.67%, and Institutional Class fund APHMX returned -5.64%, compared to a -3.21% return for the Russell Midcap Growth Index. The portfolio generated negative absolute returns and underperformed the index in the second quarter. Modest negative security selection across multiple sectors, including information technology, industrials, communication services, and health care led to the underperformance and was partially offset by outperformance within consumer discretionary. In addition, please check the fund’s top five holdings to know its best picks in 2024.

Artisan Mid Cap Fund highlighted stocks like Argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) in the Q2 2024 investor letter. Argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) is a biotechnology company. The one-month return of Argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) was 22.22%, and its shares lost 8.80% of their value over the last 52 weeks. On July 15, 2024, Argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) stock closed at $461.94 per share with a market capitalization of $27.454 billion.

Artisan Mid Cap Fund stated the following regarding Argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) in its Q2 2024 investor letter:

"Among our top Q1 contributors were Tyler Technologies, Spotify and Argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX). Argenx is a commercial-stage biotechnology company with an approved first-in-class therapy (Vyvgart) for autoimmune diseases. The company received approval from the FDA to use Vyvgart for chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyradiculoneuropathy (CIDP), which we expect to be the drug’s second blockbuster indication given this is the first meaningful advance for patients in decades. Argenx estimates there are 41,000 diagnosed CIDP patients; 24,000 of those are receiving treatment, and 50% of those treated are either not responding well to treatment or experiencing negative side effects. Meanwhile, Vyvgart’s first approved indication in myasthenia gravis continues to shine, with sales expected to reach north of $1.5 billion this year. Lastly, the company continues to invest in clinical trials studying Vyvgart in numerous other rare autoimmune disorders and is making good progress in advancing its second breakthrough medicine."

