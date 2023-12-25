Mad Paws Holdings Limited's (ASX:MPA) Profit Outlook

With the business potentially at an important milestone, we thought we'd take a closer look at Mad Paws Holdings Limited's (ASX:MPA) future prospects. Mad Paws Holdings Limited operates pet care services online marketplace in Australia. On 30 June 2023, the AU$36m market-cap company posted a loss of AU$7.5m for its most recent financial year. Many investors are wondering about the rate at which Mad Paws Holdings will turn a profit, with the big question being “when will the company breakeven?” We've put together a brief outline of industry analyst expectations for the company, its year of breakeven and its implied growth rate.

Mad Paws Holdings is bordering on breakeven, according to some Australian Consumer Services analysts. They expect the company to post a final loss in 2024, before turning a profit of AU$500k in 2025. So, the company is predicted to breakeven approximately 2 years from now. What rate will the company have to grow year-on-year in order to breakeven on this date? Using a line of best fit, we calculated an average annual growth rate of 105%, which signals high confidence from analysts. If this rate turns out to be too aggressive, the company may become profitable much later than analysts predict.

We're not going to go through company-specific developments for Mad Paws Holdings given that this is a high-level summary, though, keep in mind that typically a high forecast growth rate is not unusual for a company that is currently undergoing an investment period.

One thing we’d like to point out is that The company has managed its capital prudently, with debt making up 1.1% of equity. This means that it has predominantly funded its operations from equity capital, and its low debt obligation reduces the risk around investing in the loss-making company.

