Macon bird business opens under new ownership, focuses on community, nature preservation

A longtime Macon business has opened under new ownership and name: The Bird Store, which was a Macon staple for three decades, is now Wild Birds Unlimited.

The store is owned by Susan and David Van Houten, their son Matthew Van Houten, and Christina Sipes.

Wild Birds Unlimited opened its doors May 1, and Susan Van Houten said the big day had a special twist.

“Opening day was so cool as our first customer was The Bird Store’s first customer 30 years ago,” she said.

A longtime Macon business has opened under new ownership and name. The Bird Store, which was a Macon staple for three decades, is now Wild Birds Unlimited.

Van Houten said the family started feeding birds when a house they purchased had an empty feeder and the birds would just hang around. After getting tired of the mess from junk and old bird seed, she said they started researching the hobby and found out about Wild Birds Unlimited. She said the bird seed is made fresh weekly and is 100% no waste which peaked her interest even more.

ADVERTISEMENT

Van Houten said the family thought it sounded like fun helping people enjoy something that has so much benefit - and the concept to open a Wild Birds Unlimited was born.

Through Wild Birds Unlimited, Van Houten said she hopes to not only offer great products and services, but also educate the community about birds and contribute to nature preservation.

Post feeders and bird baths are just a few of the items offered at Wild Birds Unlimited in Macon.

“We take an active role in our community. Our goal is to set up regular bird walks for people interested in connecting with nature and we provide regular in-store presentations to talk about what is happening seasonally with birds,” she said. “We also support various organizations that align with our mission statement. We currently work with the Birds Georgia Audubon organization, National Wildlife Federation, and local nature centers on education presentations and supplying bird food.”

Van Houten said the business also supports Arbor Day, which plants trees in key regions across the country that benefit the birds where they need habitat restoration most.

Wild Birds Unlimited owners David and Susan Van Houten smile for a photo on the store’s opening day with store mascot and greeter Duchess.

Van Houten pointed to a need for caring for bird populations. At one point, the Eastern Bluebirds were endangered. Through regular education and community support, they are thriving today. But the North America bird population has decreased by 2.9 billion breeding adults, a net loss of 29% over the last half-century, according to Van Houten.

Story continues

She said she not only enjoys the bird feeding hobby but also wants to help inform the community on ways to make a difference in nature.

Wild Birds Unlimited offers no waste bird food along with bird feeders, bird houses, birdbaths, and other nature related and themed gifts.

Wild Birds Unlimited in Macon offers no waste bird food along with bird feeders, bird houses, birdbaths, and other nature related and themed gifts.

The business will hold a grand opening celebration the weekend of Aug. 10.

Van Houten said since opening earlier this month, she is having a fun time meeting new customers and has also been getting in some new products.

“We are your backyard bird feeding experts. This hobby brings such peace and joy while providing a great service to our feathered friends,” she said. “And we want to have a positive impact on our community just like most people. To that end, our mission is to connect people and nature together and to do it with excellence.”

Wild Birds Unlimited is located at 5982 Zebulon Road in Macon and can be reached at 478-757-0730.