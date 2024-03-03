Macfarlane Group PLC (LON:MACF) Annual Results Just Came Out: Here's What Analysts Are Forecasting For This Year

Macfarlane Group PLC (LON:MACF) last week reported its latest annual results, which makes it a good time for investors to dive in and see if the business is performing in line with expectations. It looks like the results were a bit of a negative overall. While revenues of UK£281m were in line with analyst predictions, statutory earnings were less than expected, missing estimates by 2.7% to hit UK£0.093 per share. Following the result, the analysts have updated their earnings model, and it would be good to know whether they think there's been a strong change in the company's prospects, or if it's business as usual. So we gathered the latest post-earnings forecasts to see what estimates suggest is in store for next year.

Check out our latest analysis for Macfarlane Group

Taking into account the latest results, Macfarlane Group's four analysts currently expect revenues in 2024 to be UK£282.6m, approximately in line with the last 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are predicted to ascend 18% to UK£0.11. In the lead-up to this report, the analysts had been modelling revenues of UK£291.4m and earnings per share (EPS) of UK£0.10 in 2024. If anything, the analysts look to have become slightly more optimistic overall; while they decreased their revenue forecasts, EPS predictions increased and ultimately earnings are more important.

There's been no real change to the average price target of UK£1.47, with the lower revenue and higher earnings forecasts not expected to meaningfully impact the company's valuation over a longer timeframe. It could also be instructive to look at the range of analyst estimates, to evaluate how different the outlier opinions are from the mean. Currently, the most bullish analyst values Macfarlane Group at UK£1.55 per share, while the most bearish prices it at UK£1.42. This is a very narrow spread of estimates, implying either that Macfarlane Group is an easy company to value, or - more likely - the analysts are relying heavily on some key assumptions.

Story continues

Taking a look at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can understand these forecasts is to see how they compare to both past performance and industry growth estimates. We would highlight that Macfarlane Group's revenue growth is expected to slow, with the forecast 0.7% annualised growth rate until the end of 2024 being well below the historical 7.3% p.a. growth over the last five years. Compare this against other companies (with analyst forecasts) in the industry, which are in aggregate expected to see revenue growth of 2.7% annually. Factoring in the forecast slowdown in growth, it seems obvious that Macfarlane Group is also expected to grow slower than other industry participants.

The Bottom Line

The biggest takeaway for us is the consensus earnings per share upgrade, which suggests a clear improvement in sentiment around Macfarlane Group's earnings potential next year. On the negative side, they also downgraded their revenue estimates, and forecasts imply they will perform worse than the wider industry. Yet - earnings are more important to the intrinsic value of the business. The consensus price target held steady at UK£1.47, with the latest estimates not enough to have an impact on their price targets.

Keeping that in mind, we still think that the longer term trajectory of the business is much more important for investors to consider. We have estimates - from multiple Macfarlane Group analysts - going out to 2026, and you can see them free on our platform here.

Even so, be aware that Macfarlane Group is showing 1 warning sign in our investment analysis , you should know about...

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.