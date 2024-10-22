MAAS Group Holdings Limited's (ASX:MGH) Recent Stock Performance Looks Decent- Can Strong Fundamentals Be the Reason?

Most readers would already know that MAAS Group Holdings' (ASX:MGH) stock increased by 9.7% over the past three months. Given that the market rewards strong financials in the long-term, we wonder if that is the case in this instance. In this article, we decided to focus on MAAS Group Holdings' ROE.

ROE or return on equity is a useful tool to assess how effectively a company can generate returns on the investment it received from its shareholders. Simply put, it is used to assess the profitability of a company in relation to its equity capital.

How To Calculate Return On Equity?

Return on equity can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for MAAS Group Holdings is:

11% = AU$76m ÷ AU$684m (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2024).

The 'return' refers to a company's earnings over the last year. That means that for every A$1 worth of shareholders' equity, the company generated A$0.11 in profit.

What Is The Relationship Between ROE And Earnings Growth?

Thus far, we have learned that ROE measures how efficiently a company is generating its profits. We now need to evaluate how much profit the company reinvests or "retains" for future growth which then gives us an idea about the growth potential of the company. Assuming everything else remains unchanged, the higher the ROE and profit retention, the higher the growth rate of a company compared to companies that don't necessarily bear these characteristics.

MAAS Group Holdings' Earnings Growth And 11% ROE

To begin with, MAAS Group Holdings seems to have a respectable ROE. Further, the company's ROE is similar to the industry average of 13%. Consequently, this likely laid the ground for the impressive net income growth of 31% seen over the past five years by MAAS Group Holdings. We believe that there might also be other aspects that are positively influencing the company's earnings growth. Such as - high earnings retention or an efficient management in place.

As a next step, we compared MAAS Group Holdings' net income growth with the industry, and pleasingly, we found that the growth seen by the company is higher than the average industry growth of 25%.

Earnings growth is a huge factor in stock valuation. What investors need to determine next is if the expected earnings growth, or the lack of it, is already built into the share price. Doing so will help them establish if the stock's future looks promising or ominous. One good indicator of expected earnings growth is the P/E ratio which determines the price the market is willing to pay for a stock based on its earnings prospects. So, you may want to check if MAAS Group Holdings is trading on a high P/E or a low P/E, relative to its industry.

